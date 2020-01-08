How you could secure help from Northamptonshire County Council if you think your home is at risk of flooding

The council will provide surveys and long term, preventative plans to help eliminate flood risks

Areas of Northamptonshire at particular risk of flooding could secure preventative measures and help from the county council.

Communities, whether that's a village, a group of town centre businesses or residents' groups, can apply to Northamptonshire County Council's scheme.

As part of the project, 30 communities will receive two years of help including flood surveys undertaken by civil engineers and action plans for longer term solutions which could include buying equipment.

To apply, you need to identify community members who can be flood wardens as well as someone who will be the main point of contact for their area.

The money for the initiative, known now as the Community Resilience Pathfinder, has been made available from the Environment Agency and follows on from the initial Pathfinder scheme when the council previously helped 30 communities.

Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “Being a victim of flooding is an extremely upsetting experience and can be very disruptive for a long time after the event.

“What’s great about the Pathfinder scheme is that flood resilience measures are tailor-made for the individual communities by mixing historical experience with information from a professional survey.

“Quite often it is some very basic measures that are needed to make a significant difference, so any communities that think they could benefit should really apply.”

Any community can apply, with the scheme aimed at geographical areas.

To apply, you should visit the council's Pathfinder website.