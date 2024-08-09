Green light given to demolish former Daventry care home which became hotspot for vandalism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vacant Daventry care home which became a target for vandals after it closed its doors will be demolished, a council has ruled.

Evelyn Wright House, in Badby Road, Daventry, was shut down by the now-defunct Northamptonshire County Council in 2017 due to expensive repairs needed on-site to bring it back up to standard.

The 35-bed home was first built in the 1960s and cared for elderly people with a physical disability or dementia. Since its closure seven years ago, the building has remained empty.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the home suffered about 60 vandalism attacks in recent years, leaving it with no heating or power and taking on water damage. Measures were put in place to secure the premises and the building is currently boarded up, but it still continues to be targeted.

Evelyn Wright House, Badby Road, Daventry.

The demolition application, submitted by WNC, said the site poses a “health and safety risk” to people accessing the building unauthorised as well as the general public if it is the subject of an arson attack.

Once the home has been demolished, the site will be left in a safe condition and barriers will be put up until any future development starts. A WNC spokesperson previously confirmed that the site will be retained by the authority for “future service provision”, however no specific plans have come forward as of yet.

The council granted the scheme approval on Tuesday, August 6, subject to a robust demolition plan. Documents suggest the work could start as early as October and be completed by the end of the year.