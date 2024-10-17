Green light for plans to build more than 100 homes on farmland on the edge of Northamptonshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build more than 100 homes on farmland on the edge of a Northamptonshire town have been given the go-ahead by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application forms part of the 1,100 home development to the west of Daventry, known as Malabar Farm. The neighbourhood of 128 homes will sit below Staverton Road and to the west of A45, just 1.8km from Daventry town centre.

Outline approval for the entire development was secured by developers in November 2021. The site will be located directly below the proposed primary school, which will be delivered in the wider application alongside a nursery, community centre and food and retail units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing developer Spitfire Homes has said that all 128 houses in the estate will offer a range of affordable options. A breakdown of the housing mix states that the neighbourhood will provide nine one-bed apartments, 47 two-bed homes and 72 three-bed homes.

A 3D illustration of what the homes in this development will look like.

Each property will benefit from off-road parking either on a driveway to the side of the building, to the front, or within a parking court nearby. Two objections to the plans were made by members of the public, who raised concerns about the impact of the extra homes on roads and infrastructure.

Some houses in the Malabar estate have already been built, however planning reports indicate there are currently no existing residential dwellings immediately next to this phase of the development.

According to the council, another reserved matters application is also in progress for the construction of an electricity substation on the site of the local centre.

The WNC strategic planning committee voted to approve the plans at a meeting on Tuesday, October 15.