Green light for 18-acre solar farm close to M1 service station in Northamptonshire

Plans to install solar panels on farmland near a Northamptonshire service station have been given the green light by the council.

The application site comprises a single field located to the north-east of Daventry, around 300 metres from Watford Gap Services. The site runs alongside a short section of the A5, next to existing distribution buildings and warehouses.

The project, which will see just over 15,000 solar panels spanning the 18-acre field, has received no objections from statutory consultees or members of the public. The proposals went to West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) strategic planning committee on Tuesday, May 27, for a decision.

WNC Landscape Officers noted that there is a well-established band of trees and hedging to the east, preventing views into the solar site from the A5. Other mitigation proposed by the applicant to shield views of the solar panels include planting trees along the Watford Road boundary to the west of the site, which currently only benefits from hedgerows.

It was also considered that the presence of the panels would have little overall visual impact due to the current presence of warehousing and wind turbines in the backdrop.

Once built, the green energy facility will generate up to six megawatts of renewable electricity, which the applicants advise would be enough to power 2,100 homes. The developer, Padero Solaer Ltd, has built 25 solar farms across the UK providing 200MW of power, according to its website.

James Walker, a senior planning manager at PS Renewables, told committee members: “This is a relatively small solar farm comprising a single field, with development being seen in the context of nearby major roads, commercial and industrial uses, and existing energy infrastructure. It has been carefully selected and is located some distance from residents.

“The solar farm will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in line with legal requirements and will importantly be electricity generated in the UK for use in the UK.”

He also added that the site was not previously used for growing crops, but instead held livestock, which will continue once the solar farm is operational in the form of sheep grazing.

WNC planning committee members ultimately voted unanimously to approve the project.