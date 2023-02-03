Government help would be needed for pay rise for Northamptonshire's firefighters, commissioner says

Any pay rise for Northamptonshire firefighters would probably need to be partly paid for by the Government, the man in charge of funding the county’s fire service believes.

Stephen Mold, the county’s police, fire and crime commissioner, said the service was the second worst funded in the country but “intense” lobbying has sought to increase the money it receives.

Ahead of the Fire Brigades Union, (FBU), potentially calling strike action next week after firefighters rejected a five percent rise, Mr Mold said the force would have a “problem” paying any more than that. Northamptonshire’s firefighters would receive any rise agreed nationally.

Commissioner Stephen Mold has asked for an average police and fire council tax precept increase of £20 a year for a Band D property.

The FBU rejected the proposed pay rise on Monday, January 30 and said it would give the Government and employers until Thursday, February 9 to come forward with “an improved offer” which could be put to a vote of its member. Strike action could follow.

Mr Mold told the county’s police, fire and crime panel on Thursday (February 2): “Yes, we have a problem, let’s not kid one another. There will be some intense negotiations, there’s an emergency meeting with chief fire officers to discuss this further.

“I know the FBU, to its credit, wants to see the national framework [for pay] work so there is going to be another conversation. Do I know where that’s going to end? No.

“To be honest without some support from Government it will be a challenge for a lot of [fire services]. I don’t want that to be interpreted as we don’t think hard-working firefighters deserve a pay rise.”

He said problems in the fire service would be “eased” by a new funding formula, which would leave it less reliant on raising money within the county.

Currently 64 percent of its funding comes from council tax. Another 26 percent comes from business rates and 10 percent comes from the Government.

Chris Kemp, the FBU’s brigade secretary for Northamptonshire, said the recent creation of a deputy fire officer post suggested the service does have some money to spend.

The successful applicant will earn between £115,000 and £118,000 a year. Applications close later this month.

“Where did that money come from? That role has just been created. I would say they have got some money because they’ve got that role,” he said.

“I agree with [Mr Mold] that the Government has to come in and fund [a pay rise] as well. But it’s not up to the FBU as to where the funding comes from.

“No one wants to go out on strike, I don’t want to go out on strike. While we’re out on the picket line, we’re not getting paid during a cost of living crisis.”

Helen King, Mr Mold’s chief finance officer, said every one percent increase in firefighters’ pay will cost the service £200,000 a year.