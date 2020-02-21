Give your views on how Daventry should tackle anti-social behaviour

Should police be able to ticket people if they don't stop riding a bike or busking when asked by an officer?

Residents are invited to have their say on proposals to give police and council enforcement officers new powers to help combat anti-social behaviour in Daventry.

Daventry town centre is currently covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which makes it an offence for someone to fail to surrender alcohol when asked to do so by a police officer, police community support officer, or authorised council officer.

Anyone who fails to comply can be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Now, the police want to expand the offences they can ticket people for if they dont' stop when asked - including busking, riding a bike and behaving antisocially outside a school.

A 12-week consultation is asking people for their views on the current PSPO, as well as on proposals to expand it with a range of new offences, including:

- Continuing to ride a bicycle when asked to stop by a police officer, police community support officer, or authorised council officer.

- Continuing to busk when asked to stop by a police officer, police community support officer, or authorised council officer.

- Continuing to park a vehicle or vehicles in a manner which causes harassment alarm or distress, when asked to stop by a police officer, police community support officer, or authorised council officer.

- Continuing to run the engine of a parked vehicle when asked to stop by a police officer, police community support officer, or authorised council officer.

- Behaving antisocially outside of a school when asked to stop by a police officer, police community support officer, or authorised council officer.

People can also have their say on proposals to expand the PSPO to cover the whole town, rather than just the town centre, and the potential to expand the range of organisations which are able to enforce the Order.

Councillor Daniel Cribbin, environmental health and housing portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “The current Public Spaces Protection Order has provided the police and our enforcement officers with effective measures to deal with anti-social drinking in Daventry town centre.

“However we are exploring what additional powers can be given to officers to help them deal with different aspects of anti-social behaviour. Please share your views with us, so we can develop appropriate measures to tackle these issues and make Daventry town safer for everyone to enjoy.”

People can have their say by completing an online survey on the Daventry Council's website or by requesting a paper copy on 01327 871100.

The deadline for comments is Friday 8 May.