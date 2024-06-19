Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the General Election just over two weeks away, campaigning is heating up – but what have candidates in the South Northamptonshire constituency said about important issues affecting the area?

This newspaper reached out to all eight of the candidates battling for the MP seat in South Northamptonshire. We asked them all the same four questions about big issues affecting the south of the county.

The seat will be occupied by a new politician after the election, as long-standing Conservative MP, Dame Andrea Leadsom, announced earlier this year that she will not stand in this year’s General Election, after 14 years as South Northamptonshire’s MP.

So, if you are yet to decide who to vote for on Thursday July 4 – here is what some of the candidates said about each of the issues.

Top left: Sarah Bool, Conservative. Top middle: Ian McCord, Independent. Top right: Stuart Robert.Bottom left: Mick Stott, Workers Party. Bottom middle: Stewart Tolley, Liberal Democrat. Bottom right: Emmie Williamson, Green. Not pictured, as they have not responded to questions: Rufia Ashraf, Labour and Paul Hogan, Reform UK.

(Each candidates’ response is below each question. They are listed in alphabetical order, as per surname).

Labour candidate Rufia Ashraf and Reform UK candidate Paul Hogan have not responded. Should answers be provided, they will be added into the article.

What steps will you take to improve South Northamptonshire's transport connectivity? It is currently poor and residents struggle to move around between villages and into bigger towns.

Sarah Bool – Conservative candidate

Having grown up in a rural community, I know only too well the challenges of getting about in a rural area. I am committed to ensuring every resident of South Northamptonshire can travel more easily. I know that West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has recently successfully bid for new government funding for bus services. As well as making sure the routes between our main towns are well serviced by timetabled buses, I will be working closely with Conservative councillors in both councils to deliver the ‘dial a ride’ scheme that will offer a flexible and affordable way of travelling around South Northamptonshire.

Ian McCord – Independent candidate

Responded to the first two questions in one answer. These can be seen below the next question.

Stuart Robert – Independent candidate

Government funding, possibly through bonds, could be used for infrastructure and public transport to stimulate economic activity and job creation.

Mick Stott – Workers Party candidate

We will prioritise spending to ensure funds are released for public transport and part of our ten-point plan is to provide free transport for all children. The council want to implement expensive Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LWCIPs) across the county based on claims that have no supporting evidence and guided by the UN who have no local interest. From a personal perspective, I will be asking questions around where the money from our taxes ends up as it is clearly not being used to support our constituents where it is needed. As my mother once said to me “charity begins at home”.

Stewart Tolley – Liberal Democrat candidate

It is vital that we secure proper funding for bus services on timetables that work for working people, senior citizens, young people and those who rely on public transport to get them to work, school, college, medical appointments, shopping and leisure. Like many people in this constituency I live in a small village and am reliant on my car. This is not great for the environment. The Liberal Democrats have promised to empower councils to franchise new services and simplify the funding system, making it easier to bring back axed rural bus routes and add new ones.

Emmie Williamson – Green candidate

Investing in public transport and active travel routes is a priority for myself and the Green Party, not only helping people without cars feel more connected, but giving people who have cars more options with how they travel. It is also a vital part of any plan to bring down carbon emissions, which is now an urgent issue.

We would invest £19 billion over five years to improve public transport and create new cycleways and footpaths. I would push for local authority control and proper ongoing funding for bus services, and ensure there is a bus service to every village.

One of the issues most spoken about in the constituency is the state of the A5 in terms of potholes, and the danger it presents, with many constituents concerned that the potholes have and will lead to serious collisions. What will you propose in Parliament to enforce a change and to improve not only the state of the A5, but also roads elsewhere in the constituency?

Sarah Bool – Conservative candidate

Although I was pleased that resurfacing works were carried out on the A5 last year, driving around the constituency to meet residents/attend community events has highlighted the number of potholes across our local road network. If elected, I will speak with ministers and work with both North and West Northamptonshire Councils. I would encourage residents to continue to report potholes to the councils. In the manifesto, the Conservatives have committed to invest £8.3 billion to fill potholes and resurface roads, funded by cancelling the second phase of HS2 – and I would ensure that we receive a proper proportion of this.

Ian McCord – Independent candidate

The poor public transport and the declining state of our roads are symptoms of the same problem – a broken care system. I want to deal with the problem, the answers to improved transport links and fixing pot holes is the same – fix the care system.

Both these require the local council to invest. At present 65 pence in every pound the council has, is spent on adults care and children’s care. Public Transport, road repairs etc all then compete for what is left. Care services have no budget cap. When more people have needs the other budgets get raided to pay for their care.

It is no surprise that there is no money for investment in these services.

In Parliament I will support any parties that have a comprehensive plan to give health and care a long-term funding solution then press the councils to fund improved transport and fix the roads and pavements. To improve public transport first fix care. To fix pot holes first fix care.

Stuart Robert – Independent candidate

Government spending, including deficit funding, could support road maintenance like repairing the A5 to boost economic growth.

Mick Stott – Workers Party candidate

The current situation regarding potholes is appalling and I share the concerns. The council’s LWCIPs are a current example of wasting money on nice to have projects, which is guided by the UN who have no local interest. For me, it is very simple. We stop spending money on nice to haves; stop being guided by global institutions who have no local interest, ensure constituents views are heard and that taxpayers’ monies are spent on the basics before releasing any for ‘nice to have’ initiatives.

Stewart Tolley – Liberal Democrat candidate

As the MP for South Northamptonshire I would fight to improve the road network across the constituency. It's not just potholes, there is a backlog of repairs and resurfacing is needed in many places. Liberal Democrats want to give a greater share of the road budget to councils so there are more funds to repair local roads. This will mean that people should not feel as though they are constantly in danger of hitting a pothole and having to pay hundreds of pounds in repairs.

Emmie Williamson – Green candidate

The declining state of our roads is apparent to everyone, and is a symptom of Broken Britain. Chronic underfunding of all our public services and infrastructure has led to the pothole symptom.

Also there is ever-increasing traffic contributing.

The Green Party would invest more than any other party into our public services, so cash-strapped councils can free up more money for issues like potholes. There would be more buses on the A5 (currently none on the stretch from the A45 to Towcester) and surrounding villages thanks to our £19 billion transport investment, which would reduce traffic, thereby reducing potholes, air pollution and accidents.

With many huge developments in South Northants, with thousands of new houses planned, how will you protect the NHS services and make sure there are enough GP surgeries and dentists for all residents? Also, how do you plan to help improve GP wait times and experiences for residents?

Sarah Bool – Conservative candidate

As a commercial property lawyer, I know delivery of infrastructure, especially for healthcare, is critical. Our councils must ensure the planning process includes proper consideration of primary care needs. As a Type 1 Diabetic, I understand first-hand how timely access to crucial healthcare is required. The Conservative Party is committed to increasing NHS spending above inflation every year, recruiting more doctors and nurses, driving up productivity in the NHS, developing on Pharmacy First and creating more Community Diagnostic Centres. I look forward to the opening of the Family First Hub in Towcester and will work for more across the constituency.

Ian McCord – Independent candidate

The pressure on the public services are the symptoms of other issues. We need the houses to deal with population growth that is largely fuelled by large scale immigration. I will focus on the problem we must control our borders and end uncontrolled immigration.

Then we need to reform the planning system that public services are planned in. No new services means no new planning permissions. The system is tipped in favour of the developers who build what they want, at their pace and ignore their obligations knowing there are no consequences. I will work for you, not them.

Stuart Robert – Independent candidate

Increased government funding for the NHS, possibly from higher taxes on the wealthy or corporations, could expand healthcare services.

Mick Stott – Workers Party candidate

The quality of the NHS is currently being undermined by its policy makers resulting in 2,500 GP’s being made redundant and being replaced by under qualified staff making decisions beyond their scope of experience. I will question the influence of big pharma and the structural changes to the NHS listening to those on the front line. The NHS is now made up of 42 public-private partnerships called Integrated Care Systems, which are dominated by private businesses outside democratic control. The party will fully renationalise the NHS and commit to significant spending on social and economic infrastructure and implement major efficiency savings.

Stewart Tolley – Liberal Democrat candidate

In Towcester we already know that medical facilities are stretched and that in many parts of the constituency it is impossible to get an NHS dentist. That's before any of the tens of thousands of new homes are built - homes that will destroy precious countryside - this needs action now. Liberal Democrats have pledged to increase the numbers of GPs by 8,000 by changing Capital Gains Tax and making it fairer. Our pledge is to guarantee every patient the right to see a GP within a week or 24 hours in an emergency. Liberal Democrats believe everyone has the right to an NHS dentist and will fix the broken NHS dental contract.

Emmie Williamson – Green candidate

I would push for the Green Party’s Right Homes, Right Place, Right Price Charter, part of which would require all new developments to be accompanied by the extra investment needed in local health, transport and other services.

The Green Party would never blame the professionals, as the current government has, for long wait times. They blame strikes, while not resolving those strikes properly, or the underfunding and safety issues. Having worked in the NHS for over 20 years I’ve seen how demoralised, underpaid and undervalued staff have been. The Green Party would invest £50 billion in our NHS, including in Public Health for prevention and longer-term cost savings.

How will you continue to support the community of businesses, particularly independents, to help the economy thrive? How will you make South Northamptonshire an area people see as worthy of investment?

Sarah Bool – Conservative candidate

South Northamptonshire is proudly home to a diverse set of businesses from motorsports in Silverstone to smaller independents - I would be a champion for all our entrepreneurs! At a local level I want the community to support our high streets and I would like to see "Small Business Saturdays" to highlight the array we have. Nationally, I would support the Conservative Party’s plans for firms to receive greater support on business rates, continued support for apprenticeships, a review of the VAT threshold (for smaller businesses) and improved access to finance.

Ian McCord – Independent candidate

Our high streets are in a very rapid state of change brought as much retail moves online. I’m not sure anyone is being radical enough in their thinking as to what this means. I see towns are places where events will happen in the future with associated retail. The reverse of the traditional model. I also think specialisation will be the key with a bricks and clicks model, where customers go to a town knowing they will have a range of what they want to buy. This mode would help independents in a greater way than large uniform retailers.

Stuart Robert – Independent candidate

Government initiatives, like grants and tax incentives, can aid local businesses and promote economic growth. Subsidies or tax breaks could incentivise business development. Overall, these services would be funded through increased government spending, possibly by borrowing or raising taxes selectively to stimulate economic growth and foster a fairer society.

Mick Stott – Workers Party candidate

I will question current measures being implemented in cities and towns that have decimated businesses, created congestion, and injected cost and inconvenience through blocking roads, layering of fines and installation of ANPR cameras, even on housing estates. A local example of this is Oxford which has become a Low Traffic Neighbourhood. The LWCIP initiatives proposed across our constituency are simply a smaller version and both are directed by the UN net zero agenda penalising private vehicles over leisure traffic without a transparent consultation or offering viable alternatives. I will challenge this and seek a more balanced alternative to rectify it.

Stewart Tolley – Liberal Democrat candidate

South Northamptonshire has many high wage jobs connected to our motorsport valley industries and this must be supported and promoted if we are to continue as an international centre of excellence and inward investment. We must not forget to support the independent and family businesses that are the lifeblood of our local economy and community. It's a difficult environment for independent shops and hospitality businesses. That is why Liberal Democrats want to move the cost and burden of business rates from the shop owner to the landlord by replacing the rates with a Commercial Landowner Levy. This I believe will take a huge burden off our struggling high street businesses.

Emmie Williamson – Green candidate

The Green Party champions small, independent businesses, and believe that business should be well connected to the communities they serve. We would give local authorities discretionary powers to exempt socially and economically essential local enterprises from business rates. Greens hope to get their first councillors on WNC in May 2025 so could help push for this.

The Green Party support small business that are paying taxes for the services they use, and will take steps to tackle the global corporations that are not.