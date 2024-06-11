There are 27 candidates across the four constituencies.There are 27 candidates across the four constituencies.
There are 27 candidates across the four constituencies.

General Election 2024: The 27 MP candidates looking to gain your vote across Northampton and Daventry

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:20 BST
The General Election is now less than a month away, so who will you be able to vote for in your constituency?

Friday (June 7) marked the deadline for candidate nominations, meaning the full list of candidates has now been confirmed.

Northampton North, South Northamptonshire and Daventry have all seen long-standing Conservative Members of Parliament (MP) stand down in the run up to this election. Michael Ellis, Dame Andrea Leadsom and Chris Heaton-Harris all announced that they would not be standing, so at least three out of the four parliamentary seats in the West Northamptonshire area will have a new MP.

The only current MP who will stand in 2024 is Conservative Andrew Lewer for Northampton South.

Northampton North and South both have seven candidates on the ballot paper, Northamptonshire South has eight and Daventry has five.

The General Election will take place on July 4, 2024. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday June 18. Register to vote on the gov.uk website. Voters are reminded that they will need a valid form of voter ID. A full list of acceptable forms of ID can be found here.

Below are all the candidates standing for the four seats across Northampton and Daventry in the General Election 2024, listed in alphabetical order (as per surnames) within the constituencies.

Further coverage will follow in the coming weeks, including what each candidate has planned for big issues in each constituency.

The next seven candidates are standing for the Northampton North seat.

1. Northampton North

The next seven candidates are standing for the Northampton North seat. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Standing for Reform UK in the Northampton North seat.

2. Antony Antoniou

Standing for Reform UK in the Northampton North seat. Photo: Reformparty.uk

Photo Sales
Standing for the Green party in the Northampton North seat.

3. Eishar Bassan

Standing for the Green party in the Northampton North seat. Photo: Facebook/Northamptonshire Green Party

Photo Sales
Standing for the Conservatives in the Northampton North seat.

4. Dan Bennett

Standing for the Conservatives in the Northampton North seat. Photo: X/Dan Bennett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonDaventrySouth NorthamptonshireWest Northamptonshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.