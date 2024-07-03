General Election 2024: Live updates as West Northamptonshire voters prepare to take to the polls

Voters across West Northamptonshire are having their say.

Follow along with Chronicle & Echo’s live coverage of the General Election 2024 as four seats are contested in our area.

The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).

Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.

The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.