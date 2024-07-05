Live

General Election 2024 in Northampton Live: Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire results ARE IN

By David Summers, Katie Wheatley, Catalina Constantin, Carly Roberts
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 07:32 BST
Follow along with Chronicle & Echo’s live coverage of the General Election 2024 as four seats are contested in our area.

The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).

Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.

The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.

General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire

09:07 BST

That's all from us...

Thanks for following along with our live coverage of the results from the General Election 2024.

Our reporters are off to get some shut eye now!

08:45 BST

All the Northamptonshire results in full

Various

https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/full-general-election-2024-results-across-all-seven-seats-in-northamptonshire-4691942

08:30 BST

All the pictures from the West Northamptonshire county

Kirsty Edmonds

Take a look at our gallery here: https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/general-election-2024-in-northampton-in-pictures-how-the-count-unfolded-4691900

08:27 BST

Full round-up from the Daventry seat

Kirsty Edmonds

https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/we-must-sort-ourselves-out-conservatives-hold-daventry-seat-as-new-mp-says-there-is-work-to-be-done-4691923

08:10 BST

WATCH: Daventry's new MP speaks out after Conservatives hold seat

08:04 BST

WATCH: Stuart Andrew announced as new MP for Daventry as Conservatives hold seat

07:58 BST

WATCH: Sarah Bool talks about what she plans to do now she has been elected as MP for South Northamptonshire

07:50 BST

Full round up from the South Northamptonshire seat

Kirsty Edmonds

https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/conservatives-hold-south-northants-in-one-of-the-final-results-to-be-revealed-in-landslide-general-election-4691894

07:37 BST

Watch: South Northamptonshire results announced

07:28 BST

They're in: Daventry results in full

Marianne Kimani (Labour) 14816

Jonathan Harris (Lib Dems) 6755

Stuart Andrew (Conservatives) 17872

Scott Cameron (Reform UK) 10636

Clare Slater (Greens) 2959

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
