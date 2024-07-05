General Election 2024 in Northampton Live: Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire results ARE IN
The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).
Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.
The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.
Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.
General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire
That's all from us...
Thanks for following along with our live coverage of the results from the General Election 2024.
Our reporters are off to get some shut eye now!
All the Northamptonshire results in full
All the pictures from the West Northamptonshire county
They're in: Daventry results in full
Marianne Kimani (Labour) 14816
Jonathan Harris (Lib Dems) 6755
Stuart Andrew (Conservatives) 17872
Scott Cameron (Reform UK) 10636
Clare Slater (Greens) 2959
