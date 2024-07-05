General Election 2024 in Northampton Live: Both Northampton results ARE IN
The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).
Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.
The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.
Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.
General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire
South Northamptonshire seat won by Conservatives
The Tories stop the Labour party taking a clean sweep of the county
Candidates being called in
South Northamptonshire results are imminent...
Full round-up from the Northampton North seat
Full round-up and reaction from the Northampton South seat
Watch: Interview with Lucy Rigby
Watch: Lucy Rigby's acceptance speech after winning Northampton North
More Northamptonshire results are in
Watch: Northampton North results are announced
Full Wellingborough and Rushden results
Labour - 17,734
Conservative - 12,248
Reform - 9,456
Lib Dem - 1,570
Green - 2,704
SDP - 273
