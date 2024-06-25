Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The General Election is just over a week away, and it is sure to be an interesting one across the four seats in Northampton, Daventry and the south of the county.

Three out of the four West Northamptonshire seats will be occupied by new politicians after this year’s election. Long-standing Conservatives Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry), Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire) and Michael Ellis (Northampton North), all announced they would not stand for re-election in 2024.

So that means there are new faces on the political scene in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to find out what they intend to do for the area if they are elected, this newspaper reached out to all 27 candidates battling for the MP seats in Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire. We asked the candidates in each constituency-specific questions to each of the candidates. Not all of the candidates responded, but most did.

All the candidates across the four constituencies, who replied to our questions.

An article detailing the responses from candidates from each constituency was then published to help voters decide which name to put a cross next to on polling day.

For ease, we have now published this round-up article, so all the links are in one place.

Find below a link to each article relating to the four West Northamptonshire constituencies