General Election 2019: Chris Heaton-Harris returns as Daventry MP

Conservative candidate Chris Heaton-Harris has been re-elected as the MP for Daventry after gaining the most votes in the 2019 general election.

Mr Heaton-Harris saw off the challenge from Labour candidate Paul Joyce as he retained the seat he has held since first being elected in 2010.

He picked up 37,055 votes in what has been a Conservative stronghold ever since the Daventry constituency was re-established in 1974.

Labour candidate Paul Joyce, who is a borough councillor in nearby Northampton, couldn’t gain the seat for the first time for the party, polling with 10,975.

Liberal Democrat candidate Andrew Simpson meanwhile registered 7,032 votes, while Green Party candidate Clare Slater won 2,341 votes to finish third and fourth respectively.

Speaking after the result, Mr Heaton-Harris thanked the public for putting their trust in him and he was humbled by the result. He also thanked his campaign team and his family and said it was "a whole team effort". He also said that the weather had been awful for all sides during the campaign and thanked the public for turning out to vote.

He said the public sent out a clear message that they wanted to get Brexit done.