West Northamptonshire Council is proposing rules in the Daventry and South areas of West Northamptonshire to encourage responsible dog ownership and stopping smoking in certain public open spaces. These proposals will be considered at the council’s cabinet meeting on September 13, at 6pm.

These proposals include a fine of £100 for dog owners if they fail to:

-pick up their dog’s mess and dispose of it properly

Dogs owners could soon be fined.

-carry the means to pick up after their dog

-prevent their dog from entering public places from which dogs are excluded, such as play areas, schools and some leisure facilities

-keep their dog on a lead when required to do so, such as in cemeteries, car parks and outside schools on school days

-put their dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer

Other proposals include limiting the number of dogs that anyone can walk at one time to four, and prohibiting people from smoking in children’s play areas, skateparks, and certain other leisure settings.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services said: “I would like to thank everyone who has had an interest in this matter and has taken the time to have their say and completed our survey. All views have been considered and taken into account.

“While the overwhelming majority of owners are caring and responsible, there are those who are not. We received more than 230 complaints about dog fouling and dog control issues last year alone, and we’re committed to and will tackle this problem.”

In spring 2022, residents, businesses and other organisations such as schools were invited to have their say on the proposals during a six-week consultation period. The consultation results have now been analysed and used to form a Draft Order which can be viewed on the WNC website - www.westnorthants.gov.uk/community-safety-and-emergencies/public-spaces-protection-orders-pspos