Demand for council houses across West Northamptonshire doubles in a year as around 5,000 people in the system

Demand for council houses across West Northamptonshire has more than double in just a year, as around 5,000 are now in the social housing system at any one time.

According to figures from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the authority now receives an average of 700 applications a month, compared to an average of around 335 during the previous year.

The council says that on average around 5,000 people out of the 430,000 population of the West Northants area are on the social housing system at any time.

A spokesman for the council said: “Like many councils, WNC is facing significant demand for social housing due to national factors including a rise in homelessness and no-fault evictions and as a result of more family break-ups because of an increased pressure from things like the cost of living and rising rents.”

As part of a legal requirement to have a new single housing allocations policing across the unitary area within three years of becoming a new authority in 2021, WNC launched the new system in April last year. Everyone who was previously on the housing register and hoping to bid for a council property were asked to reapply, as there is new criteria associated with the policy.

The council spokesman added: “The new scheme recognises people in greatest need for help including those experiencing homelessness, with complex health and welfare needs, victims of domestic abuse, Care Leavers, Armed Forces veterans, and those subject to exploitation.”

According to the council, there is only around 1,500 homes on average, becoming available over a 12-month period, so “only those in the greatest need and highest priority bands are likely to be housed by WNC”.

Councillor Rosie Herring, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "Although we are working to increase affordable homes in our area, our social housing offer is still very limited compared to the high demand for it, so we must look at other ways to reduce this demand and improve people’s wellbeing. In the months ahead we will focus on how we can work closer with private landlords to increase rental opportunities and make tenants more aware of their rights.

“We’re also developing a support programme to help people stay in their homes and prevent the risk of homelessness, including debt and money advice initiatives, family mediation or helping them find new employment.”

Due to the new system, the application process now requires many supporting documents. With the need to screen, assess and verify each application, including residents who are reapplying, the council says there is a backlog and “significantly longer” wait for people to see if they are eligible. The council says it has introduced measures to help people pre-assess their eligibility and is working to “improve its systems and processes to speed up some steps in the process”.

Cllr Herring added: “Everyone in West Northants deserves a decent place to live and we are sorry some people are currently having to wait significantly longer to find out if they qualify for our housing allocations scheme.

“We’re working really hard to clear the backlog as quickly as possible.”

A full review of the housing allocations scheme is due to take place this year, following its first full year in operation.