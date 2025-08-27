Debt at West Northamptonshire Council rises by more than £90 million in one year, figures reveal

New figures show the level of debt owed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has risen by more than £90 million in the space of a year.

Councils across the UK reflected a similar trend of soaring borrowing, adding £7.8 billion to their growing debt pile over the same period by the end of 2024/25, according to the BBC’s Shared Data Unit.

Analysis of data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) shows WNC’s debt at the end of the 2023/24 financial year was £585,039,000. This rose to £679,346,000 by the end of 2024/25, which would work out as a total debt of £1,564.06 per person living in West Northants.

WNC told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that it abides by clear borrowing limits so that its “debt never runs ahead of what [it] can manage”. It added that borrowing facilitates continued investment in the local infrastructure, schools, housing and community facilities that residents need, “while ensuring that the cost is spread fairly across the generations”.

One Angel Square, West Northamptonshire Council.

More widely, authorities across the UK owe a staggering combined £122.2 billion to lenders, equivalent to £1,791 per resident, as of April 2025. That is up seven percent from a total of £114.5 billion the year prior.

Councils often borrow funds to invest in projects such as schools, leisure centres and theatres, as well as investing in property that will bring in an income over and above debt repayments.

The recent rise is being partly driven by a near tripling of short-term lending from central government, which in some cases is being used to paper over holes in some council revenue budgets rather than pay for investments and town centre improvements.

The rise in total debt over the past year took place during the previous WNC administration, overseen by the Conservatives.

Opposition group leader, Councillor Daniel Lister, told the LDRS: “While in administration, Conservatives took a careful and disciplined approach to borrowing at West Northamptonshire. Borrowing was part of the council’s approved Capital Programme, which is separate from the budget for day to day services.

“This enabled investment in housing stock to make it safe, comfortable and up to modern standards, improvements to highways, and support for children’s services including a new SEND school. It also delivered a new mortuary facility to serve the coroner’s service and the wider region, as well as acquisitions to regenerate town centres.

“Despite the significant financial pressures faced by councils nationally, we balanced the budget each year while still making these investments. This was responsible financial management, with borrowing directed towards long-term benefits for residents while maintaining overall stability.”

In comparison, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), which was also formerly led by the Conservatives, slightly reduced its debt by £126,000 to £443,242,000 by the end of 2024/25. Its total cost of debt per person is also lower than its counterpart in the West, sitting at £1,204.49 for its residents.

Around half of the councils surveyed by the Data Unit increased their debts after April 2024, while just 14 percent maintained the same level and 37 percent reduced their debt.

Neither West Northants or North Northants featured among the top ten councils with the largest levels of debt, or the largest rise in debt.

Chief executive of the Local Government Information Unit, Jonathan Carr-West, said the spiralling levels of local authority debt were “extremely worrying” and “essentially payday loans for local governments”.

A WNC spokesperson said: “Like many councils, West Northamptonshire faces significant financial challenges due to rising demand for services and years of underfunding from central government. Borrowing enables us to continue investing in the local infrastructure, schools, housing and community facilities that residents need, while ensuring that the cost is spread fairly across the generations who will benefit.

“The council’s Treasury Management Strategy makes sure our borrowing is both affordable and sustainable. Each year we set clear limits on how much we can borrow and how much of our budget is spent on repayments, so debt never runs ahead of what we can manage.

“We make repayments over the life of the assets we acquire, so that repayment is matched to the useful life of those assets. Borrowing is only taken on to support our approved capital programme, not day-to-day running costs. This strategy is approved by cabinet and full council each year as part of the budget setting process.”

It added that it has strong internal controls within its Treasury Team to ensure that borrowing decisions are well planned and remain sustainable for the long term.

Total council debt was calculated by adding all short and long-term borrowing categories, including from banks, building societies, central government, the household sector and the Public Works Loan Board.

The borrowing figure includes both the General Fund and the Housing Revenue Account (HRA), with HRA borrowing funded by tenants’ housing rents and reinvested back into council housing through a ring fenced account.