Daventry's new Mayor Malcolm is looking forward to serving community

Councillor Ogle was elected at Daventry Town Council’s AGM on Monday.

He takes over from Councillor Karen Tweedale.

The new mayor has been a councillor for Daventry Town since 2017 and served this past year as deputy mayor.

Daventry's new mayor Malcolm Ogle.

Cllr Ogle’s experience means he will bring a great deal of knowledge and understanding of the responsibilities that come with the role.

Malcolm moved to Daventry from Weedon in 1977 and has served our community as both a group scout leader and controller for Daventry RAYNET (Radio Amateurs' Emergency Network).

Malcolm's working life was spent locally as an electrician and after his retirement is now enjoying a fulfilling role as a volunteer minibus driver for Age UK Northamptonshire and Daventry Area Community Transport (DACT), transporting elderly people to day centres.

Cllr Malcolm Ogle said: "I am honoured to be appointed as the new Mayor of Daventry and thankful for the privileged opportunity. I look forward to supporting Daventry Town Council in its focus on responding to the needs of our community. I am very excited to attend and meet residents at the many wonderful DTC organised events coming up."

The Deputy Mayor is Councillor Ted Nicholl.

The mayor attends community events free of charge. If you would like to request the mayor’s attendance at an event, fill in the mayoral engagement form which is available to download from www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk