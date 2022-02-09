Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris has serious job of saving the Prime Minister's skin but he sure likes a titter on Twitter
New government chief whip is renowned for his bad 'dad' jokes
If Chris Heaton-Harris can't get Tory backbenchers back on Boris Johnson's side, he'll still be able to give them a laugh.
The Daventry MP, arch-Brexiteer, football fan and local leagues referee is renowned for his 'dad' jokes on Twitter.
Mr Heaton-Harris, aged 54, has been a Northamptonshire MP since 2012 but yesterday (February 8) landed the plum job as government chief whip.
He has been trusted by the Prime Minister to marshal Conservative MPs during the most hazardous period of his political career.
It's all a bit more full-on than his time as transport minister last year, when he regularly took to Twitter attempting to lighten the mood.
Here are some of his best — or worst — attempts:
■ Which Olympic track and field event generates the most conversations? Discus.
■ For my next trick, I will eat a percussion instrument in a bap. Drum roll please...
■ My mate is in hospital having swallowed two Lego horses. They say he's in a stable condition.
■ My mate spent three years studying for a ballet degree and all he got was a 2:2.
■ What breed of dog does magic tricks? A Labracadabrador.
■ How do astronomers organise a party? They planet.
■ Just played 'silent tennis'... it's like normal tennis, but without the racquet.
■ What do you call a train made out of bubble gum? A chew-chew train.
■ How do you make a bandstand? Take away their chairs.
■ What is a Timelord's least favourite side dish? Dalek bread.
■ My mate's just started work in a high-end chess piece factory where every employee concentrates their efforts on one piece at a time. He's working the Knight shift.
■ My mate thought about being a motivational speaker, but talked himself out of it.
■ Why did the toilet paper roll down the hill? To get to the bottom.