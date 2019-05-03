Daventry man joins town council

A Daventry resident has been co-opted on to the town’s council.

On April 29, Daventry Town Council members voted in favour of Matthew Churchley, thereby co-opting him as a representative of Ashby Fields Ward.

Matthew is a Daventry resident, having been living in the town for the past 10 years.

Matthew said: “I am looking forward to being able to give something back to the town I live in, especially with regards to the events DTC organises.

“Daventry town has a lot of potential to grow, and I’m excited to be a part of that change.“

Daventry Mayor and chairman of the council Cllr Lynn Jones said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Matthew to the town council.

“This is an exciting time for us, and Matthew’s creative background is certainly welcomed.”

The next full town council meeting will take place in the chambers at Daventry Town Council, at 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 28.