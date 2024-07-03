Daventry candidates say they are committed to representing all constituents after boundary changes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Candidates standing to be the next member of parliament for Daventry have responded to residents’ fears that they will be ‘forgotten’ after new boundary changes have lumped villages in North Northants into the constituency.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to people on the cusp of the new Wellingborough-Daventry boundary last week who shared concerns that their next MP would be too far away and focused on Daventry-specific issues to properly represent their local concerns in parliament.

Stuart Andrew, the candidate standing for the Conservative party said: “I have been knocking on residents’ doors in Isham, Earls Barton and neighbouring villages to speak to those living there and to make sure they know I care about each and every part of the constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am always available to contact by email at any time, and if elected I will be visiting all villages on a frequent basis and holding regular advice surgeries. I am fully committed to representing all of the areas in the constituency equally if I am elected.

Purple shaded area = old constituency boundary and Green outlines = new constituency boundaries.

“It is clear from speaking to those in Isham that the long-awaited bypass is essential, and if I am elected I will be immediately getting to work on this.

“The previous Government committed to funding this project just last year with the funding saved from HS2, and I will be working with both local councillors and the new Government to ensure that this commitment to the project is maintained, and that this bypass can finally be delivered.”

The Reform UK candidate Scott Cameron said: “I’ve had lots of engagement already from residents with this concern. It has impacted lots of people in multiple areas, and also means the constituency has people in WNC and NNC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve personally leafleted a number of these areas in the past few weeks, they are about half an hour from me, it’s not far, not like I need to come from Yorkshire or anywhere miles away.

Stuart Andrew, Conservative party candidate for Daventry.

“It’s a quick trip in the car to come see people. We have lots of places that distance away, it’s part of the job when I stood to do it.

“Highest taxes in 70 years, worst services in 70 years, affect us all, each town or village will have specific things important to them on top, that I’d work with them to fix.

“Fundamentally, the MP works for all their constituents, an extra few minutes away doesn’t mean anyone would get ignored. They would be paying my wages, they rightly deserve a local MP that will help them!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrats’ Jonathan Harris responded: “I have had emails from many residents who have expressed similar concerns. My team and I have been to Earls Barton and Great Doddington calling on people who have specifically made contact.

Scott Cameron, Reform UK candidate for Daventry.

“They tell us they have been let down by the outgoing Conservative MP. Earls Barton, Ecton, Mears Ashby and Sywell have been in the Daventry Constituency for a while, so there are no excuses.

“I have lived in Brixworth for 28 years – just eight miles from Earls Barton and Isham around 11 miles away. I have been a councillor for West Northants Council since 2021. I have an understanding of the issues both the new unitary councils (North and West) are facing, and how these issues impact residents.

“If elected, I will hold surgeries across the area. I want to hear what people have to say. I will listen and engage with communities as I have done for the past five years as a local councillor. People need fair representation wherever they live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Slater, Daventry’s Green Party candidate said: “Daventry is indeed a huge constituency, with diverse needs across the area. The recent boundary changes don’t make sense to many people – we’d have more appropriate representation with a proportional representation system.

Jonathan Harris, Lib Dem candidate for Daventry.

“Until then, I can assure you that as a village resident I understand that each community has its unique challenges. People from all over the area have raised specific local issues, as well as matters that are common to many places, such as lack of public transport and large developments without infrastructure.

“Talking to people in Isham, I’ve heard concerns over the need for a bypass, as well as worry about being forgotten, out on the edge of the constituency. This is similar for Earls Barton and Mears Ashby, where residents are concerned about the proposed massive solar farm.

“I pledge to be a visible and accessible MP for all residents of the constituency regardless of location, and will champion your issues in parliament.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour’s Marianne Kimani commented: “Public service is in my blood - I have worked in the youth service, the health service and even on the frontline as a Special Constable with Northamptonshire Police.

“I want to be your MP because I want to serve. The job description is to be a public servant. I can’t do that if I don’t know the people and places that make up the whole constituency.

“I know from meeting people in Isham, Orlingbury, Little Harrowden and other villages that the state of the roads and the bypass (or lack of) are big concerns. If I am elected I will hold events and surgeries right around the constituency making myself accountable to everyone I represent.

Clare Slater, Green party candidate.

“I will work closely with both West and North Northamptonshire Councils, as well as parish councils. Gen Kitchen was only the Labour MP for Wellingborough for a few months but in that short time has done so much for the people she represents. That’s the model I’ll follow, as a fellow Labour MP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad