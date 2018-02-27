CUTS U-TURN: Free on-street parking periods in Northampton to shrink and prices to rise

Northamptonshire County Council plans to wring an extra £300,000 from motorists in Northampton through on-street parking by shrinking free periods and raising charges.

An emergency budget approved on Wednesday shows that the authority hopes to not only double the cash it earns from parking in the town’s streets, but to begin charging in the county’s other towns.

Currently, the county council is responsible for – and makes around £350,000 a year from – on-street parking in Northampton.

But this does not extend to other Northamptonshire towns, where on-street parking is managed by borough and district councils.

Now, the county council want to use Northampton’s on-street parking to generate up to £650,000 a year by increasing the hours during which people have to pay to park on streets, raising charges and introducing new parking charges where there aren’t any already.

However, taking the reins for parking in other towns would need extensive talks and consultations with borough and district councils.

The council has also acknowledged the proposal “may not be achieved” if in-year budgets are not managed properly.

The budget report reads: “The potential to provide on-street car parking in towns other than Northampton would require extensive dialogue with borough and district councils. There is obviously a risk this may not be achieved although clearly this would be a budget monitoring action.”

A study by the Chron found the most lucrative street for fines in Northampton was Cliftonville, which netted £330,000 over five years.

