Crackdown on car cruising and meets in West Northamptonshire as authorities propose protection order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council and emergency services are proposing to implement a protection order against car cruising and car meets in West Northamptonshire – and they want you to have your say.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), in partnership with Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, and other community safety partners, is exploring measures to combat organised dangerous driving, known as car cruising.

One proposal is the implementation of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which will place restrictions on all West Northamptonshire’s roads, aiming to curb anti-social behaviours associated with these driving activities. Specifically, the PSPO will prohibit taking part in car cruising, either as a driver or passenger and gathering to watch car cruising in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for WNC said: “Organised dangerous driving involves gatherings of vehicles engaging in hazardous activities like street racing, performing stunts, reckless driving, and generating excessive noise.

The council and emergency services are exploring measures to combat organised dangerous driving, commonly known as car cruising, in Northamptonshire.

“These events often occur on public roads, car parks, and fields, posing significant risks to public safety and disrupting local communities. The potential dangers extend to emergency services, affecting their response times and resource allocation.

“The council is proposing the introduction of a PSPO which would empower WNC and its partners to impose restrictions on specific areas, effectively prohibiting car cruising, illegal car meets, and other unauthorised events.

“Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to share their views and experiences by taking part in a consultation to gather insights into the impact of car cruising on local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says the consultation will allow them to “understand how people are affected by car cruising, and where the activities are having, or are likely to have, a persistent and unreasonable negative impact on the quality of life”.

Feedback collected will be reviewed in collaboration with Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the feasibility of implementing a PSPO. If the proposal moves forward, it will go through cabinet and a draft PSPO will be developed and advertised for further public input, if cabinet agrees.

The consultation launched earlier this week and the deadline to have your say is midnight on Sunday February 16, 2025. Visit the council website to express your opinion.