Couple's solar panels plan for Northamptonshire home rejected due to Grade II listed building next door

A couple living next to a Grade II listed building have been told they cannot install solar panels because of the damage it would do to the treasured building next door.

Roger Gwynne-Jones applied to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) last September to fix 12 solar panels to his roof after he said he and his partner became “deeply concerned” about the speed of climate change.

This week WNC turned down Mr Gwynne-Jones’ application for The Coach House, which lies in the grounds of Falcon Manor in Greens Norton, near Towcester. Planners said the solar panels would have caused “less than substantial harm” to the Grade II listed manor and should not be allowed.

WNC’s assistant director of planning Stephanie Gibrat said though there were “sustainability benefits” to the proposal, they did not outweigh the damage that would have been caused to Falcon Manor.

The property dates back to 1665 and other alterations and additions were made in the 19th and 20th century. It was given Grade II listing in 1987.

