County Hall to be modified to squeeze in 93 councillors for new unitary meeting

County Hall is set to host the first meeting of the new West Northamptonshire Council unitary authority.

Although the new council does not officially launch until April 1 next year, residents will head to the ballot box in the next few weeks to cast their votes to elect the 93 new councillors that will sit on the authority.

After the May 7 election, a ‘shadow council’ will be set up to effectively run behind-the-scenes in the 11-month period until it formally launches. During that period, services will continue to be delivered from the county council and the existing district and borough councils in Northampton, Daventry and South Northants.

But the large number of councillors for the authority has raised some logistical questions, namely where to house them when they meet, which they must do within the first two weeks following the election.

None of the current council chambers currently serve anywhere near the 93 councillors that will be on the new unitary. The Daventry District Council chamber in Lodge Road houses 36 councillors, with The Forum in Towcester having space for 42 councillors. The crammed Guildhall only allows 45 members for Northampton Borough Council.

Full council meetings for Northamptonshire County Council are currently held at County Hall in George Row, Northampton, with the listed building acting as the home for the 57 county councillors. Officers and staff are based at nearby One Angel Square.

But modifications will be needed to adjust the County Hall chamber as it needs to accommodate 36 more councillors than it currently does, as well as offering space for officers, members of the public and press.

A report, due to be read by members of the West Northamptonshire Joint Committee tomorrow evening (March 3) states: “With some modifications, County Hall will allow for a maximum capacity of 110 people. An antechamber for observer overflow will also be available with video live-streaming of the meeting should this be required for each meeting.”

County Hall was selected by the leaders of the four existing councils after a lengthy search which included the consideration of external buildings such as leisure centres. The report also makes clear that, for the moment, County Hall is only holding the meetings on an ‘initial short term’ basis, and the building where full shadow council meetings are held ‘will not necessarily be the new named HQ location of the unitary authority going forward’.

The executive committee and committees of the shadow council are expected to be alternated between Daventry, Towcester and Northampton, with One Angel Square and the Guildhall alternating in turn as the venue for Northampton.