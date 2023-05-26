West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will sanction a councillor after a panel found he deliberately used his position to block a contentious planning application in his ward.

Councillor Phil Bignell will be banned from sitting on two West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning committees for three months starting on June 1.

WNC’s democracy and standards sub-committee agreed he predetermined his opposition to an application for 45 homes in Flore, which is in his Long Buckby ward, before a planning meeting in November.

Councillor Phil Bignell has been banned from sitting on two WNC committees.

Documents show that a senior WNC planning officer told external standards investigators that she believed the applicant, East Haddon-based Cora Homes, would appeal the rejection and potentially take it to an expensive public inquiry following the Daventry planning committee meeting.

Cllr Bignell was not officially a member of that planning committee or a substitute, all of whom had been agreed by WNC in May 2022.

Investigators appointed by the council said it remained “unclear” why he sat on the committee at all. It voted against the application by five votes to four.

Cllr Bignell told the investigators he had prepared a speech ahead of the meeting, ready to speak as a Long Buckby councillor.

But the investigators found if that was the case he “should not have involved himself so directly in the decision-making process”.

Planning experts at the meeting said the councillor’s conduct showed a WNC planning officer “a complete lack of respect”. Cllr Bignell had said that while he was “persistent”, he was not aggressive.

The sub-committee found on Wednesday (May 24) that while some officers “felt unfairly treated”, the meeting’s chairman Cllr Kevin Parker and planning solicitor Simon Aley “would or should have intervened if the behaviour was unreasonable”.

It found Cllr Bignell, a Conservative, had not breached WNC’s code of conduct relating to treating others with respect.

But it found he had predetermined the application ahead of the meeting and had breached two parts of the code of conduct.

It found his actions could have reasonably been seen to bring the council into disrepute and that he could have been seen to have “used his position as a councillor to disadvantage the applicant”.

Cllr Bignell will be suspended as a member of WNC’s strategic planning committee, which he chairs, and its planning policy committee until September.

The panel also recommended that Cllr Bignell undertakes “individual training” during that period. He has 20 days to appeal.

Chuong Phillips, WNC’s principal planning officer, told the investigators that she found November’s planning meeting “disappointing” and what happened was “not normal procedure”.

“If the behaviour of the authority is considered to be unreasonable or the decision is unreasonable then the authority is liable to costs. In this case I believe the application is going to appeal and the applicants are looking to take the application to a public inquiry,” Ms Phillips said.

