West Northants Council Merged Housing Applications

Waiting times are always heard about with NHS, what about with the Council.

With the merge of Councils forming West Northants Coucnil, what would be expected to be a smooth transfere for the current housing register applicants has been anything but smooth. With housing register applicants being unable to place bids for weeks due to having to wait to be invited back to re-apply (even if they had re-applied for their application in 2024 prior to the merge). If this is how current applicants were being impacted, applicants waiting to apply for the register must of had it just as bad. An applicant made their housing application beginning of February 2023 which was authorised as a Band A enabling them to place bids. In May 2023 the applicant viewed a property (after an accepted bid was made) that was still undergoing work - should the applicant of been allowed to view a property with trip hazards without any safety wear when they are disabled? The property was unable to be adapted to be suitable for the applicant therefore offered to the next applicant on the list. The applicant was not been offered a suitable property for their needs taking them into 2024 when they had to re-new their request due to being on the register for a year, how many people have been on this list for years with no help? This applicant has still yet to be accepted into an appropriate property, how many applicants have lost hope and faith with our Council? Housing register applicants were informed in March 2024 as of 1st April that no further bids could be made as the social housing was undergoing important changes and Council would invite the applicants to re-apply. Applicants had to wait weeks going into month(s) to be invited to re-apply. Upon re-applying many applicants found themselves being re-branded and difficulty in filling out the new application system. Another applicant made their housing applicantion middle of April 2023 being sorted as Band D placing bids on properties with no success of a bid being accepted. Following the merge to West Northants Council and recieving the invite to re-apply for the housing register they have had nothing but difficulty with re-newing their application due to any reason being sort to decline their applicantion. How many people have had the same outcome of their requests previously accepted now being denied? Both applicants have reached out to the Council about their situations as well as trying to submit complaints to recieve no acknowledgement, investigation or resolutions. Has anyone been able to make a complaint successfully? Does anyone have any good stories with the merged council? What are your experiences?