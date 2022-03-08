Road closures this week: Motorists face delays in dozens of spots in and around Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

West Northamptonshire's motorists have 29 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week — with seven expected to cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half-an-hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 13 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9pm February 22 to 5am March 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Watford Gap to Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of road closures on the National Highways network could affect driver across West Northamptonshire

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am April 18 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, May 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A43, from midday, March 7 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon Bec to Towcester Roundabout, carriageway and layby closure with a diversion route due to carriageway improvements.

• A5, from 8pm March 7 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Heathencote, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 7 to 6am March 9, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 10, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 9pm March 9 to 3am March 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, mobile lane closure due to works on behalf of Capita.

• M1, from 9pm March 9 to 4am March 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction18 to junction17, mobile lane closure for technology works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 9 to 6am March 11, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 northbound, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 southbound, Brackley, Lane closure for survey works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 10 and return northbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 10 and return northbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am March 16 to 4pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8.30am March 18 to 3.30pm March 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 clockwise Towcester, Narrow lanes due to electrical works.

• A43, from 9.30pm March 21 to 6am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 10 and return northbound to junction 11.