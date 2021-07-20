Northampton food waste collections disrupted by Covid-19 'pingdemic'

Council chiefs are warning refuse collections and other services could be disrupted by the growing "pingdemic."

Residents in a large chunk of Northampton have been told food waste may not be collected this week "due to a temporary reduction in staff caused by Covid-19 isolation requirements and sickness."

Affected neighbourhoods include: Kingsley, Headlands, Phippsville, Castle, Abington, Trinity, Park, Eastfield, Abington, Billing, Brookside, Castle, Eastfield, Headlands, Parklands, Rectory Farm, Talavera and Westone where collections were due on on Monday (July 19) and Tuesday.

The council says that booked garden waste collections for properties using sacks rather than bins has also been affected.

Cllr Phil Larratt, council cabinet member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: "We are working in partnership with our recycling and waste contractors and teams across the area to ensure that our collection services are carried out to the highest possible standards.

"Due to the increased levels of Covid-19 transmission, our Northampton contactors have experienced increased staff sickness levels and, in some cases, a requirement to self-isolate which may lead to some service disruptions.

"We will ensure regular updates on affected services are posted on our website and social media channels."

Council officers are working with partners Veolia to minimise the pingdemic's impact on services

"If your food waste caddy has not been emptied by the end of the day, please take it back in and present it ready for your next collection.

"Please leave garden waste sacks at the kerbside and Veolia will collect them as soon as possible,

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding."

Shops and pubs have been forced to close after an increase in positive Covid tests in Northamptonshire led to more people being told to self-isolate.

NHS Test and Trace 'pings' anybody identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive with a message instructing them to isolate for up to 10 days.