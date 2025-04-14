MP backs multi-million-pound vision to revive Northamptonshire lido to create 'focal point' for town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP backs multi-million-pound vision to revive Northamptonshire lido to create a 'focal point' for town.

Longtime friends Peter O’Neill and Tim Perkins want to bring Daventry Lido back to life – after it closed down in 2006 and has remained vacant ever since.

Both grew up in Daventry and have since gone on to run successful companies – one in the UK and Caribbean, the other as a director for a UAE wealth fund based overseas.

Their plans involve reopening the pool as a year-round swimming venue, introducing restaurants, and making it a “focal point” in Daventry, similar to the successful Saltdean Lido near Brighton.

Daventry Lido (top), closed in 2006 and was later demolished, but could be revived by local businessmen who want to transform it into a year-round facility, similar to Saltdean Lido (bottom). Photo: Glyn Kirk.

Peter said: “I remember when the Daventry swimming pool was open – it was great. It was a focal point. If they’re done properly, they’re great. It’d bring more people to the town. I think the potential is fantastic. We just want a conversation opened with the council.”

Tim added: “It’s a very early vision. We want to do something similar to Saltdean Lido: a big pool, facilities, a couple of restaurants, a wellness centre. It’d be done properly and to a high spec. Few million quid.”

Stuart Andrews MP for Daventry is backing the plans after talking to Peter and Tim, and says he is ‘eager to offer support wherever possible’.

Mr Andrews said: “The meeting with Tim and Pete on Friday (April 11) was positive, and their vision certainly seems exciting. It’s still in the early stages, and I’m eager to hear the outcome of their upcoming meeting with West Northamptonshire Council. This initiative has the potential to be part of a broader vision for the town, which will be developed once the Town Centre Board is established. I have offered to meet again after the meeting with the Council to discuss the next steps. I have also offered to help explore potential funding opportunities from sources like the National Lottery Community Fund.”

The pair approached the Chronicle and Echo in March claiming they had been unable to secure a meeting with WNC despite six months of emails and calls. After featuring in this newspaper, the pair have now secured a meeting with WNC.

WNC spokesman previously said: “We always welcome ideas and proposals from residents and businesses about ways to shape future development and amenities for West Northants and thank Mr O’Neill and Mr Perkins for getting in touch with our officers. We have provided an initial response and will be engaging with them further in the near future to understand the feasibility of their business model."

WNC’s councillor in charge of town centre regeneration, Cllr Daniel Lister, recently said on Facebook: “They haven't been ignored. When I was first made aware of it I spoke to them. Our MP has already met with them and I am also meeting with them.”

The public’s reaction to the plans has been overwhelmingly positive.

Dave Wilkins said: “Saltdean Lido was and still is a fabulous place, as is Brighton – all our teenage years were spent there. If you're ever down that way it's well worth a visit, super café too, and a fabulous undercliff walk to Rottingdean and Brighton.”

Ki Fellows said: “Would be absolutely amazing!”

Helena Reilly added: “I love a lido! Tell me what I need to do to support this.”