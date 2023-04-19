A mobility scooter-riding woman has slammed the council for ‘failing to maintain’ the roads in her village near Northampton.

Anna Langton, aged 53, is fuming with the state of the roads in her village of Long Buckby and wants them fixed ‘immediately’.

She said: “I’m just beyond frustrated.

Anna Langton is fed up of potholes in Long Buckby

"We’re all struggling to understand, when we report these potholes nobody comes out and fixes them. I need them to send a team with a truck and a bucket of tarmac and just fix the potholes.

"Seriously, someone is going to come off their bike, someone is going to lose a tyre, one of the horses could very easily break a leg. I ride up and down on this road on my mobility scooter and if I wasn’t paying attention then I’d come off and I wouldn’t be able to get up.

"I’m starting to wonder what it takes to get them to come and fix the potholes. Do I have to stage a one-woman mobility blockade with a banner saying please fix our potholes. It really shouldn’t be that extreme.

"Does it really take someone coming off their vehicle and seriously injuring themselves, to get these potholes mended? Surely you want to prevent accident and injury and reduce pressure on NHS.

And so are her dogs by the looks of it

“Just, please, fix the potholes."

In September, WNC launched a seven-year contract with Kier, a highways maintenance provider, to oversee the new highways service across the area. It is believed the council pays more than £1million per year into the service.

Anna said: “These potholes must be mended immediately. Further delay is unacceptable.

"I even called WNC councillor Phil Larratt, who is in charge of the highways at WNC, and he said he will look into it but I’ve not heard anything back.

And so is this farmer passing by in his tractor

"The Government want the economy to grow. The simplest way to do that is to fix the potholes so people can get where they’re going. Then we can all go to our jobs, spend money in the economy. I really hope the contractors are not receiving any bonuses.”

Anna went on to highlight that it is not just her mad with the state of the roads near her home.

She said: “It comes to something when Rod Stewart and Arnold Schwarzenegger are fixing the potholes in their areas. It’s obviously a worldwide problem. I just don’t understand why people aren’t fixing them. Just maintain our space.”

Sir Rod Stewart filmed himself fixing the holes in the road near his home in Harlow back in March - complaining it was too damaged to drive his Ferrari on.

Mr Pothole teamed up with Pot Noodle last month

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger also posted a video of himself filling in a pothole after saying it had "upset" neighbours. It turned out the hole was a service trench.

A little more closer to home, Mark Morrell of Brackley, aka Mr Pothole, teamed up with Pot Noodle last month (March) in a new campaign let the Government know the motoring public is fed up with potholes.