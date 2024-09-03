Lib Dems urge MP to oppose cut to Winter Fuel Payment which could impact 19,782 Daventry pensioners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liberal Democrats in Daventry have urged their local MP to back a motion in Parliament to block the government’s plans to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for most pensioners.

If passed, the Liberal Democrat motion would protect local pensioners by blocking the government’s changes and restoring their winter fuel payments. It is set to be tabled as soon as Parliament returns next week and has been backed by all 72 Liberal Democrat MPs.

It comes as new analysis shows an estimated 19,782 pensioners in Daventry are at risk of losing the £300 payment, which helps with heating bills in the cold winter months.

This is the estimated number of pensioners in the constituency who don't receive pension credit, and so will lose the winter fuel allowance under the government’s plans unless they receive other benefits. The figures were compiled by the House of Commons Library based on data from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Cllr Jonathan Harris

Across the country, 11 million pensioners are set to lose their winter fuel payment under the government’s plans, including two million that the charity Age UK has said will struggle to afford their energy bills as a result. This is despite the average energy bill being set to rise by £149 a year from October.

Daventry’s Liberal Democrats are urging their local MP, Stuart Andrew to back the motion to protect poorer and more vulnerable pensioners from being forced to choose between eating and heating this winter.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Daventry, Jonathan Harris said: “Countless pensioners across Daventry are worried about losing this vital support and how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

"Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners in Daventryjust when energy bills are set to rise again is simply wrong. It could force vulnerable elderly people in our community to choose between eating and heating this winter.

"That is why we are urging our local MP, Stuart Andrew to back the Lib Dem motion in Parliament next week and do everything they can to block these plans which could cause immense financial hardship in our area.”