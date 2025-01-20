Eastern Way playing field Daventry - Keep it green!
It’s not every campaign that has it’s own cake!
West Northants Council propose to sell Eastern Way playing field to developers to help fund the improvements to the town centre as stated in their 2024 Masterplan, but a large number of residents oppose these plans as they believe the sacrifice of this valuable green space is far too big a price to pay for questionable benefits.
The enthusiastic group have been campaigning tirelessly to gain enough supporters to persuade WNC to leave the field alone and green for future generations to enjoy.