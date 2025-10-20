Remembrance Day Parade and Services – Sunday 9th & Tuesday 11th November 2025

Daventry Town will once again come together to honour and remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, both past and present, during this year’s Royal British Legion Remembrance Day Parade and Service on Sunday 9th November 2025.

The parade will begin at 10.30am outside the Argos store on Daventry High Street, proceeding along the High Street to Abbey Street and concluding at the War Memorial, where a short service will include the calling of the Roll of Honour and the laying of wreaths. The traditional two-minute silence will be observed at 11.00am, with members of the public warmly encouraged to attend and pay their respects.

Following the service at the War Memorial, the community is invited to attend a Remembrance Day Service at Holy Cross Church at 11.30am.

Daventry Will Remember

The parade will be led by Parade Master, WO1 RSM Aidan O’Brien, and will include Councillors, Civic Dignitaries, veterans, community organisations, and local groups from across Daventry.

WO1 RSM O'Brien extended the following invitation:

"Dear Veterans & Serving Personnel of Daventry, polish your medals, place your headdresses on with pride and join myself and many other proud men and women as we parade through our town this Remembrance Sunday in honour of the fallen.

"Form up and be fell in outside Argos for 1015hrs. Now and forever, we remember.

"Residents of Daventry, you are cordially invited to join us for a solemn tribute march in honour of our fallen heroes. Your presence is a tribute to their sacrifice. Let us unite in remembrance. Their dreams became your tomorrows. All they would ask is that you should never forget what they gave."

On Tuesday 11th November 2025, a further short Armistice Day service will be held at 11.00am at the brick gazebo on Sheaf Street, outside the Post Office, offering another opportunity for quiet reflection.

Cllr Katie Thurston, Mayor of Daventry, who will also be marching in the parade, said: "It will be an honour to stand alongside members of the armed forces and fellow Daventry residents to pay tribute to the fallen service men and women from across Britain and the Commonwealth.

"The parade is a reminder for today's generation of the sacrifice those in the past have made. It is important that we never forget the bravery of those who served during the World Wars and all conflicts that have taken place since."

A copy of the Daventry Remembrance Service Sheet is available online: https://www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/daventry-remembrance