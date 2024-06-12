Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daventry Town Council (DTC) has pledged its ongoing support to veterans and serving military by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

The nation has promised to treat persons who serve or have served in the armed forces and their families equitably, and this pledge is known as the Armed Forces Covenant.

Mayor of Daventry Councillor Karen Tweedale and Royal Air Force Wing Commander Scott Greig signed the covenant on behalf of the council on June 5, 2024, ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Scott Greig said: “It was an honour to be able to represent all members of the Armed Services, whether regular, reservist, ex-serving, or part of the cadet forces within the local community, particularly on the eve of such a significant British military anniversary.”

The Covenant follows the introduction of the Armed Forces Act 2021, which guarantees that veterans and active duty members would not face discrimination while accessing housing, healthcare, or educational services.

Cllr Karen Tweedale said: “By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, the Town Council makes a promise to those who serve or have served to support the welfare, employment, and education of the Armed Forces community and their families, past and present.”

A wide variety of organisations, including businesses, from sole traders to multinationals, public bodies, or charities, that wish to support the Armed Forces community can sign the Covenant and publicly declare their commitments.

Representatives from the British Army, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire Service, and local organisations were also in attendance.

They were joined by the chairman of the Soldiers and Sailors Family Association, Gareth Bell, and the chairman of the Royal British Legion in Daventry, Chris Ward.

The chair of the Northamptonshire Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, Jim Wright, said: “It was with great pleasure that I had been asked to conduct the signing. This is a historic occasion for Daventry Town Council in this D-Day 80th anniversary week, as they officially pledge support to serving troops, veterans, and their families.”

Click here to see a signed copy of the signed Armed Forces Covenant.