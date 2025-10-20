Countdown to Daventry’s Annual Bonfire Night Fireworks Display

Daventry Town Council is inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a spectacular evening of fireworks on Saturday 1st November 2025, as the town’s much-loved free annual Bonfire Night celebration returns to Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road.

The family-friendly event, organised and funded by Daventry Town Council, promises a dazzling display set to music spanning the decades. Gates open at 6.00pm, with the fireworks beginning at 7.30pm and running until 9.00pm.

A selection of stalls will provide hot food and drinks throughout the evening, ensuring everyone stays warm while enjoying the festivities.

Councillor Katie Thurston, Mayor of Daventry, said:

Skies over Daventry will be lit up on Saturday 1st November

“Bonfire Night is one of the highlights of Daventry’s community calendar, and we are delighted to once again host this free event for local families and visitors. We look forward to welcoming everyone for what promises to be a safe, fun, and memorable evening.”

To help ensure safety and smooth running of the event:

  • No general parking will be available at Parker E-ACT Academy. Visitors are asked to arrive on foot where possible or use any of the free public car parks in town and avoid parking in residential areas. A list of car parks is available here: Daventry Town Council FAQs.
  • A limited number of accessible parking spaces will be available onsite. These must be pre-booked via an online form, which will go live at 10.00am on Monday 13th October. Spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • For safety reasons, attendees are reminded not to bring sparklers or personal fireworks to the event.

Further details and updates can be found on the event’s Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/2mPWpKtUV

