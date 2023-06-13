The Mayor of Daventry has been appointed at the Daventry Town Council’s annual meeting.

Following the annual town council meeting on Monday, May 22, Councillor Ted Nicholl was elected as the new Mayor of Daventry for 2023-2024, taking over from Councillor Malcolm Ogle.

Cllr Nicholl served this past year as Deputy Mayor. The community will benefit from his knowledge, experience and understanding of the role and responsibilities. Following his

appointment, he said:

“When I moved to Daventry, 20 years ago, I fell in love with the town but never expected the honour of being elected its Mayor. I have been privileged to act as Councillor Ogle’s Deputy and will endeavour to continue all of the good work that he and my friends and colleagues who preceded him started.”

Councillor Karen Tweedale was elected as Deputy Town Mayor and will support the mayor in his fundraising activities and deputise at events he cannot attend.

During the mayoral year, Cllr Ted Nicholl will be raising money for Daventry Dementia Café. The cafe provides a safe and friendly environment for the residents living with dementia and their carers.

Daventry Town Council thanks Cllr Malcolm Ogle for his service and commends his fundraising efforts across the past year.

Cllr Malcolm Ogle and his supporters raised £6049.32 for his chosen Marie Curie charity.

The Mayor attends community events free of charge.