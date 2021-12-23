Council tax bills set to rise by £36 a year in Northampton, £52 in Towcester and £63 in Daventry from April

Council tax payers in Northampton could see a smaller rise in their bills from April 2022 than those in Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

Proposals approved by the West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet on Tuesday (December 21) showed headline average increase of 2.99 percent.

But officials are midway thorugh a three-year 'harmonisation' process to address differences left behind when the the new authority took over from three former district and boroughs and the old county council earlier this year.

That means payments for those in what were Daventry and South Northamptonshire would go up by more to catch up with Northampton.

Bills could rise by 4.10 percent in Daventry and 3.34 percent in South Northants — while former Northampton Borough Council residents see just a 2.29 percent increase.

The average yearly bill for a B and D property in the former Daventry council area would be £1,596.06 in 2022-23, a rise of £62.93.

In South Northamptonshire the figure is £1,607.71, up £52.21 on 2021.

People in Northampton will pay £1,624.42 a year which is an increase of £36.24.

Those numbers do not include extra payments for town and parish councils, nor a suggested £15 increase from the county's Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner.

Proposals will see £397.4m raised to pay for schools and £336.4m for all other services the council provides.

This is an increase of £42.2m on the current year, which will enable the council to continue improving vital services like social care, refuse collection and recycling, transport, highways, planning and wellbeing.

It will also fund pay and other inflationary costs incurred against existing contracts as well as unavoidable and one-off pressures.

A review of fees charged for some services will also result in some increases, raising an extra £1.2m a year

Fees hiring rooms at the Guildhall rise by up to ten percent, parking charges at country parks will rise by up to nine percent and the maximum fine for returning library books late goes up from £7.35 to £14.70. The cost of some parking permits in the former Daventry District Council area will also go up.

A six-week public consultation has been launched on the package before a final draft goes before the full council on February 24.

Cllr Malcom Longley, Cabinet Member for finance said: "The biggest risk to this draft budget is inflation. Wage growth is covered but if inflation carries on it's not good news for us.

"This budget intends to achieve stabilisation. We've shaken it all up by bringing four councils together and got where we are, now we're trying to get a good, stable no-nonsense budget.

"But this is a draft and we're very interested in any input from anybody. We don't have a monopoly on good ideas.

“We deliver services and support for all, so I would encourage everyone, whether you are a resident, business, service user, local partner or voluntary group to review our proposals and let us have your feedback on them.

"This will help councillors make a final decision on the budget in February 2022."

The consultation can be accessed online HERE or at any WNC library.