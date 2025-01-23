Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A council leader has said that Northamptonshire’s options could be ‘limited’ if it is not accepted into the volatile South Midlands Authority (SMA) devolution bid.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he has said he is ‘still holding out hope’ that the county will be included.

At the start of the month, both West and North Northamptonshire councils (WNC and NNC) agreed to team up with four of their neighbours to become a combined authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter sent to Government would have put the region in with a chance to join a devolution fast-track programme, which could see changes such as an elected mayor introduced as early as May 2026.

WNC Leader Cllr Adam Brown. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

However, Luton, Milton Keynes and Bedford councils joined together to submit their own expression of interest for a smaller group, excluding Northamptonshire from the bid altogether.

The deal is now in the hands of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), who will give more details on bids at the end of the month.

At a South Midlands Authorities Board meeting, held in Milton Keynes on Tuesday (January 21), MK Council leader Pete Marland confirmed that three authorities had opted for the BLMK (Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes) deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Bedfordshire has not explicitly backed the smaller group, instead telling Government that it is interested in working with all local authorities to explore options.

The six South Midlands councils met on Tuesday (Jan 21) to give an update on the devolution pathway since submitting their own expressions of interest earlier this month. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Cllr Marland told fellow South Midlands leaders that the tight deadline for the priority programme was ‘unhelpful in some ways’ and presented challenges in terms of submitting the expressions of interest.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting, leader of WNC Cllr Adam Brown agreed that the timescale was too short and said that the Northamptonshire authorities were only told 48 hours before the deadline that they would be left out from others’ bids.

He continued: “I think it’s a shame where we are at the moment, but I’m still holding out hope that a last-minute agreement can be reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think, for me, it’s a really exciting geography and aligns with a lot of our residents’ perceptions of how they live their lives, slightly looking South rather than North.

Cllr Matt Keane, leader of the Labour group on North Northamptonshire Council, attended the devolution meeting in Milton Keynes. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

“It was just too short a timescale to make what was really a significant decision and I think you saw that reflected in the fact that several local authorities didn’t actually go through democratic decision-making processes in the way that we did.”

When asked about the explanations suggested for Northamptonshire being snubbed, including suggestions that the county was ‘damaged goods’, he said that ‘fallacious rumours around scandals’ hadn’t played a part and that the only reasoning given by other councils was them looking afresh at their economic interests.

All six potential members entered joint expressions of interest in September 2024. Originally the group was considering coming together as a Joint Committee - one step below a combined authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, the Government published its devolution white paper, putting a stronger focus and promising greater benefits to councils willing to join a mayoral combined authority.

A devolution update was given to the South Midlands Authorities Board at Milton Keynes Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Conservative opposition councillors on Milton Keynes Council have accused the U-turn on Northamptonshire of being political, with both of the county’s councils containing Tory majorities, however Cllr Marland has disputed this reasoning.

When asked what would happen with the county if it was left out of the devolution deal, Cllr Brown said the options would likely be ‘fairly limited’, but that there would not be the same urgency to pursue a deal and get on the priority pathway.

He explained: “We’ve got the time to wait for the decision from Government and then adapt to that decision thereafter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Devolution deserts’

Leader of the opposition in North Northants, Cllr Matt Keane (Lab), warned against of the risks of creating ‘devolution deserts’ if the South Midlands Authority falls through.

He told the LDRS: “Northamptonshire politically has always been part of the East Midlands, our TV comes from East Anglia, our train line links to London- so it’s like we’ve got a foot in all the regions but we don’t actually belong anywhere.

The six South Midlands councils met on Tuesday (Jan 21) to give an update on the devolution pathway since submitting their own expressions of interest earlier this month. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

“I don’t think there’s been enough dialogue between the authorities about moving forward, it just seems to be the leaders have had discussions and maybe if a lot more councillors and community were involved there might be that feeling of natural geography.”

He explained that a lot of the surrounding authorities are already in existing combined authorities or heading towards their own deals, so if Northants is excluded the only other likely option would be Leicestershire and Rutland, which has to go through local government reorganisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we know from North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire, [reorganisation] can be messy. To throw that in with a devolution deal I don’t think the priorities would be right.

“I think the best thing for Northamptonshire is to go through the South Midlands one, but if that’s not a deal we can’t be orphaned and we can’t go it alone. The government want to fill in the map of the country and we’ve got to be filled in somewhere.”

Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “We firmly believe that this South Midlands Growth Area bid provides the right mix and size to bring the maximum benefits that devolution would bring.

“Ultimately it is the national Government which will decide on how devolution will look for our area. We remain absolutely committed to providing the best services for North Northamptonshire and all our residents and businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is expected to reveal which authorities were successful in their bids for the fast-track devolution programme by January 30.

Consultation with members of the public will be carried out by Government later this year if proposals are successful.