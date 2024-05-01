Calls made for disgraced former leader of WNC to stand down until he 'clears his name'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Conservative councillor has called for the disgraced former leader of West Northants Council (WNC), Jonathan Nunn, to step down as a councillor.

Ex-WNC leader councillor Nunn was forced to resign after the BBC published accounts from multiple women who came forward to raise accusations of domestic abuse against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Nunn said at the time that he “strenuously denies” the allegations made against him. He still remains in his position as a Conservative councillor for Nene Valley.

Jonathan Nunn

Since his departure, some Conservative councillors have raised their heads to speak out against his alleged actions. Click here to see who has spoken out so far.

However, much of the 63-member Tory majority has remained silent on the issue, but another councillor has spoken out today (Wednesday, May 1).

In an email sent to the press and WNC, Conservative councillor Michael Brown (Kingsthorpe North) says councillor Nunn should be ‘removed or suspended’ pending investigations by the ‘correct authorities’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I believe that, as stated before, that the matter should be investigated by the correct authorities before we judge whether councillor Nunn is guilty or not of these allegations. This is how we operate in this country, trial by public courts. I do not believe in trial-by-media, nor trial-by-council. I am not a criminal investigator.

“I feel councillor Nunn should be removed and suspended, or step away from the group, until any investigation takes place, or it is concluded that these allegations are either true or false.

“I do not feel that councillor Nunn can, at the moment, continue as a Conservative councillor with these current allegations remaining open and we cannot pass full and permanent judgement on this until we have the result of any investigation that may take place. However, the allegations are very serious and should be treated as such.”

Councillor Brown said the handling of the situation is giving out a ‘false impression’ that the council ‘do not care about the subject of domestic violence’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I therefore ask Jonathan, kindly and with the most respect possible, in such a difficult situation for all involved, to please stand down, or the group whips act, until any investigations has taken place, and he has cleared his name, or not. Saying nothing is not a strategy.”

Conservative councillor Adam Brown, who was picked to become the leader of the party and the council at a Tory AGM on Monday (April 29), responded saying the council has no powers to expel a member unless they are charged with a crime.

Councillor Adam Brown said: “A Conservative group leader has no powers to unilaterally suspend a group member pending a police investigation. Should a member be charged with a crime they would be expelled automatically.”

Chair of the Northampton South Conservative Association, councillor Nigel Hinch, also said it is not within their powers to suspend or expel a member pending a police investigation.