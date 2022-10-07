Council services could relocate within Daventry in a move that would save ‘£200,000 a year’

Plans to relocate council services to new offices within Daventry town centre will be considered by councillors next week.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is pursuing plans to relocate from its current base at Lodge Road as part of proposals to use its current property assets “as economically and efficiently as possible”.

Front-line teams like customer services, revenues and benefits, housing, adult social care and children’s services would be based at a locality hub within the Abbey Centre in St John’s Square.

West Northamptonshire Council offices in Lodge Road, Daventry.

According to the council, the move is expected to save at least £200,000 a year in the council’s revenue budget, which pays for the day-to-day running of services.

The relocation requires an investment of £2 million to pay for work needed to renovate and refurbish the building to accommodate the council’s services alongside existing voluntary and community sector tenants.

Councillor Malcolm Longley WNC’s Cabinet Member for finance said: “This plan makes financial sense, as it will enable us to make year-on-year savings whilst maintaining a strong presence in Daventry.

"With our offices currently under capacity, a review of our buildings is what taxpayers would expect. We will always seek to make savings, whilst protecting services and will do all we can to manage our finances prudently."

The council says the Abbey Centre is already more modern and energy efficient than the Lodge Road offices, with an existing solar energy array on the roof, but part of the adaptation would also be to install a more efficient heating, cooling and ventilation system.

The council says the investment will be offset by the annual savings of at least £200,000 per year generated by closing the Lodge Road office and would also be recouped should the council sell or lease out the Lodge Road site in the future.

The Lodge Road offices will continue to be part occupied for a limited period. Future options for the site are being considered, including potential sale or lease to third parties for rental income.