Council leaders say they are 'getting on with the job' as Reform marks 100 days in charge across Northamptonshire

The leaders of Northamptonshire’s new Reform UK councils have said they are “getting on with the job” and celebrated their achievements as they marked 100 days in administration.

However, despite their groundbreaking wins in the polls on a vote for change, opposition councillors have accused them of continuing their policies and breaking election promises.

Saturday August 9, marked 100 days since the May local elections in which Reform UK took control of West and North Northamptonshire Councils (WNC and NNC).

Both councils have taken similar stances on a number of issues since coming into power, including mandating the flying of patriotic flags only from council buildings - a move that saw Pride and Ukraine flags taken down across the region.

West Northamptonshire Reform UK councillors on the steps of the Guildhall. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

In the West of the county, cabinet members voted to remove net zero targets, which they say will allow funds to be better used for the priorities of residents. The decision is currently the subject of a call-in later this month due to cross-party criticism.

The Reform party also highlighted savings of around £1 million over three years on a renewed software licensing agreement, which the cabinet signed off on in June after an eight-month review.

Leader of West Northamptonshire Council Councillor Mark Arnull said their performance over recent months marks the beginning of a “more dynamic, community-driven council”.

“In our first 100 days, we’ve already started delivering on our promise to bring fresh visible community leadership and accountability to the people of West Northamptonshire,” Cllr Arnull said.

North Northamptonshire Reform UK councillors outside the Corby Cube. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“We’ve assembled a strong cabinet rooted in both local and portfolio experience, commenced tackling inherited challenges head-on, and made resident engagement a top priority.

“My administration is focused on transparency, responsiveness, and practical action — whether supporting small businesses, improving public services, or empowering young people.”

Since coming into power, North Northamptonshire Council has also launched a new efficiency review to identify areas which could deliver better value for money ahead of the budget setting process for 2026 and 2027.

It also highlighted the adoption of its new cultural masterplan, which aims to bring together communities, organisations and creatives. The administration has also set up new family hubs in two towns and approved a five-year housing strategy, which it says demonstrates the council’s focus on supporting local people and families.

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council Martin Griffiths praised dedicated staff for helping the new administration “every step of the way”.

He added: “Staff morale is high and we have been welcomed and supported in all we are doing.

“We have announced a multi million pound investment in our schools and SEND and over £7 million of investment in Highways schemes many of which have been talked about for over a decade and are now being delivered under a Reform led council.

“We are making progress on much needed improvement to our planning performance and have undertaken the council’s first ever residents satisfaction survey which we will use to set our corporate priorities as we strive to deliver an exemplary council in this term of office.”

‘Let’s hope they don’t break anymore promises’

Reflecting on the last 100 days, NNC’s Conservative group leader Helen Harrison said: “When I became leader of the opposition on North Northants Council, I said that the Conservative Group would give the new Reform administration our support when we felt they were doing the right things and challenge when we felt they were going wrong.

“I am pleased to say that there is plenty to be cheerful about.”

She praised the administration for implementing the new family hubs, five-year housing strategy and cultural masterplan. However, she said these achievements were only made possible by the work carried out by her Conservative colleagues in the previous administration.

She also claimed the efficiency review is another continuation of work they started, delivering £90 million of savings and efficiencies over the last four years.

However, Cllr Harrison did raise serious concerns about “Reform’s broken election promises”.

She continued: “Reform promised to reduce Council Tax. Just a few months after being elected, they are now admitting that this won’t be possible given the increasing demand and cost of Adult Social Care. This was always obvious and pointed out by us.

“Furthermore, they campaigned against more mega warehouses, especially in the Thrapston ward, only to approve a devastating application against the Local Plan.

“Let’s hope they don’t break anymore promises!”

Councillor Pinder Chauhan, a shadow cabinet member on WNC’s Conservative group, added: “Reform UK was elected on the promise of bringing ‘change’ to the residents of West Northamptonshire.

“So far, their first one hundred days have been rather disappointing. They have made no changes in policy that will have a real-term impact on the lives of residents.

“They have, however, continued with the same plan, ideas, and investment that the previous Conservative administration had left.”

She also highlighted a number of achievements delivered by the previous administration in the last four years, including £115 million in savings achieved, significant improvements in Children’s Services, and over £45 million in public sector grants secured.

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage MP said: “On May 1, we showed that if you vote Reform, you get Reform. In the 100 days since, Reform councils across Britain are getting on with the job and already delivering on their manifesto commitments.

“From rolling back the devastating net zero agenda on a local level to cutting wasteful spending, Reform councils are standing up for the priorities of local people, not the whims of bureaucrats or the entrenched elite.”