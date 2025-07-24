Council approves strategy to create new green spaces and improve facilities at parks across West Northamptonshire

A strategy to enhance the parks in West Northamptonshire, through creating new green spaces, better toilet facilities, and offering more activities such as boat hire and an alpine coaster, has been adopted by the council.

Several proposals for new or renewed parks have been earmarked by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), including a Battle of Naseby Country Park, Brackley Country (Linear) Park, Houghton Linear Park, Eastern Northampton Park and West Northamptonshire productive woodland.

The new Marefair Heritage Park, which was also identified in the strategy, will be the first on the list to be delivered and is scheduled for completion in late summer 2025. The project is tasked with transforming the former Chalk Lane car park into a vibrant green space to serve as a gateway between Northampton’s train station and town centre.

The other suggested parks will need to go through feasibility studies to assess demand, what facilities are needed, and any sources of funding available to WNC.

Councillor Nigel Stansfield, Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste, said: “It’s not just about improving what we already have, it’s about creating new parks where they’re needed most.

“Let me be clear, we may not achieve everything in this strategy. If we don’t aim high, we risk achieving nothing at all.”

An action plan included in the strategy sets out 68 targets for the continued maintenance and renovation of parks in the region. Goals to deliver new and enhanced toilet facilities in areas with the ‘greatest needs’, create a single set of park bylaws, and explore options to install cycling and mobility aid hires for visitors are all on target to be delivered in 2026.

Other proposals outline further targeted measures in existing parks, including creating new cafes and better car parking for the green spaces and exploring the possibility of delivering a velorail track, boat hire service or alpine coaster in certain locations.

Green spaces mentioned in the action plan include Abington Park, Brampton Valley Way, Brixworth Country Park, Daventry Country Park, Delapré Park, Hunsbury Hill Country Park and Upton Country Park.

Speaking at the West Northants Cabinet meeting, Leader of the Labour group, Councillor Sally Keeble, raised concerns around a lack of prioritisation for parks in urban areas.

She told the committee: “I don’t understand why some of the parks and open spaces in the most disadvantaged areas of West Northants haven’t been prioritised in this strategy - for example Swan Haven Park, Victoria Park, Dallington Park, Millers Meadow.

“Please aim even higher, particularly in those more disadvantaged areas where parks and open spaces are critical for people’s wellbeing.”

Councillor Rufia Ashraf also said there was an imbalance in the green spaces across the region, claiming that it was “becoming increasingly evident that some parks receive more attention and investment than others”.

Responding, Cllr Stansfield said he agreed that certain parks in the area had been left to neglect and that it needs to be addressed by the council.

He continued: “We’re very lucky we have 153 parks in West Northamptonshire and we couldn’t name every single park within the strategy. I’m very much about spreading what money we can through all our areas.

“With having a proper strategy, we will be able to get investment into the parks - without the strategy, it’s very hard.”

The WNC Cabinet approved the Parks Development Strategy at its meeting on July 16.