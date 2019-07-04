Could ownership of play areas and cemeteries be transferred to Daventry Town Council?

Proposals to transfer some Daventry District Council services and land to Daventry Town Council are due to be considered at a meeting tonight (Thursday).

Daventry District Council's Strategy Group will meet tonight (Thursday) to discuss whether a number of district council assets, such as play areas and the town’s markets and cemetery, should be taken on by Daventry Town Council.

It follows a request by the town council in light of Government plans to replace the district council and Northamptonshire’s seven other local authorities with two new unitary councils in 2021.

The district council has now put together two packages of services and assets for possible transfer to the town council, many of which are typically run by parish councils in other parts of the UK.

The first package includes transferring Welton Road cemetery, Daventry Market and street furniture in the town that is not county council owned.

A second additional package is also being proposed which would only proceed if Parliament approves replacing the district council with a new west Northamptonshire unitary authority.

This includes public open spaces and play areas, including New Street recreation ground, but would exclude Daventry and Borough Hill Country Parks, which serve the wider district.

Under the proposals the new Mulberry Place public square, once developed, would be looked after by the town council, as well as responsibility for maintaining the Holy Cross churchyard and roadside verges.

Following discussions at tonight's meeting, councillors will then decide whether or not to proceed with the proposals at a meeting of the full district council on Thursday, July 25.

Councillor David James, the district council's economic, regeneration and employment portfolio holder said: “With the likely reorganisation of local government on the horizon, a number of councils in Northamptonshire have been considering transferring assets and services to parish councils, which has prompted Daventry Town Council’s approach to us.

“The town council has cited that similar local amenities are provided by other parish councils and indicated that they would be willing and able to take them on, managing these services closer to the people of Daventry if the district council is replaced by a larger unitary covering west Northamptonshire.”

To read the full report ahead of tonight's meeting, visit the website https://cmis.daventrydc.gov.uk/daventry/Meetings/tabid/70/ctl/ViewMeetingPublic/mid/397/Meeting/950/Committee/2/Default.aspx

