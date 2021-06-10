A four-year plan to make areas of Northamptonshire a 'great place to live, work, visit and thrive' has been given the seal of approval.

West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet has given its backing to a Corporate Plan for 2021-25 which includes more affordable homes, the regeneration of core town centres and council tax rises capped at £99 per year for a band D property.

The plan details six key priority areas that the new administration has set to guide policy, service planning and budget setting going forward.

The plan details six key priority areas for West Northamptonshire Council.

At the meeting on Tuesday (June 8), the cabinet agreed approval subject to further review, consultation and stakeholder engagement on the detailed implementation of the priorities within the services.

Final approval was delegated to the council's chief executive in consultation with the leader, councillor Jonanthan Nunn.

The cabinet record of decisions, published after the meeting, states: "The recommendation was made in order that the council sets a clear foundation for its future planning and direction aligned to its stated vision of making West Northants 'a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.'

"It is important that the priorities to achieve the council’s vision provide a clear reference point to link all decision making back to and provide a clear direction to inform all service planning.

"It is common and best practice for councils to publish such plans as a means to communicate their priorities, for stakeholders to be clear on what the future holds and for everyone to understand what future success would look like and how it will be measured."

Under the section entitled 'Alternative Options' it is stated: "None. The plan is required as the first formal statement of the intent and commitment of the new council and to set out where its focus will be as it moves towards longer term planning, service design and transformation."

Described by council leader, Cllr Nunn, as a place that 'has the opportunity to create a bright future,' the corporate plan offers a comprehensive vision of the future where 'everyone thrives.'

The plan's six key priority areas are: Green and clean, improved life chances, connected communities, thriving villages and towns, economic development and robust resource management:

-Under the heading, clean and green, it includes looking to be carbon neutral by 2030, holding a climate summit in the first few months and accessible green space for all.

-Under improved life chances, it includes increased aspirations in young people and investment in new schools and provision.

-Under connected communities, it includes improved road, rail and bus networks and enhand broadband and mobile connectivity.

-Under thriving villages and towns, it includes regenerating core town centres, safer communities with less anti-social behavour and improving standards of privately rented homes.

-Under economic development, it includes increased inward investment, a framework for long-term economic growth and increasing the number of visitors to attractions.

-Under robust resource management, it includes the robust scrutiny of spending and open and transparent decision making and financial prudence underpinning long decisions and plans.