A new housing scheme has been launched in West Northamptonshire where residents are invited to open their homes to those in need of short-term accommodation.

Entitled ‘Welcoming Homes’, the scheme is organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and has been inspired by the Homes for Ukraine model, which saw kind-hearted residents allow those fleeing the war to reside in their spare rooms.

The new scheme will see hosts provide a private bedroom and access to shared living spaces to individuals seeking temporary accommodation, in return for a monthly ‘thank you’ payment from the council, to cover household expenses. A dedicated caseworker will also provide assistance to both hosts and guests.

The scheme aims to help individuals get back on their feet, relieve housing demand, alleviate housing pressures, and provide a sense of togetherness.

Residents in West Northamptonshire will be invited to open their homes to those in need.

A WNC spokesman said the scheme will create a “safe and comfortable environment that goes beyond traditional housing support”.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities, said: “Welcoming Homes is more than a housing programme, it’s a powerful example of community spirit and mutual support which reflects the council’s commitment to creating compassionate and connected communities.

“This scheme is designed to support individuals and families who may not qualify for emergency or immediate housing assistance but still have a genuine housing need. It provides a valuable transitional solution, offering stability and support as they prepare for independent living.

“We’ve learned a lot from the Homes for Ukraine scheme and by connecting people in need with those willing to help, we’re not only addressing housing needs but building relationships and creating meaningful change within West Northamptonshire.”

Hosts are not required to provide meals or additional support, though they are welcome to offer help or companionship if convenient.

Individuals will be matched with hosts, considering factors like property type, location, transportation, and other factors. All participants will also undergo DBS and safeguarding checks to ensure a safe experience for everyone involved. Once a match is identified, the host and guest have the opportunity to meet, view the accommodation, and discuss any questions before confirming the arrangement.

To learn more about becoming a host or to register interest, visit the WNC website.