Community comes together following council demand to take down DavFest signs

The council requested the organisers of a music festival in Daventry to collect 16 event signs from various locations across the town last week.

The DavFest team received a request from the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to remove their temporary event signs across the town or risk facing legal action for flyposting.

WNC reached out to the team after receiving several complaints regarding the event signs, according to one of the event organisers.

In response to a Facebook post made by the event’s team, hundreds of people are now volunteering their fence lines and private properties for future DavFest signs.

The event signs pictured after being collected from various locations across Daventry.

One of the organisers, Scott Wilkinson, said: “I was confused and rather annoyed.

“We just went and put the signs in safe, non-obstructive locations (...), just as everyone else has done in town.”

A few days after Scott displayed the signs in town, on June 18, WNC issued the team an email requesting that the signs be taken down by Monday, June 24.

The team's noncompliance may have led to "further action being taken," such as getting a community protection notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act of 2014, according to the email sent by WNC.

Phil Moss, site supervisor, together with co-founders Darren James and Scott Wilkinson from Lockdown Events Ltd, pictured together.

A WNC spokesperson said: “Fly-posting is a criminal offence which the council has a duty to investigate and take action where necessary. Depending on where the signs were to be erected, permission would need to be sought from the property or asset owner.”

Gathering all 16 signs throughout the town took two days.

“There was zero negotiation, engagement, or willingness to give us a bit of leeway. It's not like we leave them up for a year.

“There were hundreds of different events going on in the town recently. They've all had signage around,” said Scott.

Two signs are back up on private land in Braunston, with more scheduled to be displayed on people’s properties in the following days.

Seeking out help, the DavFest team made a Facebook post on their page on Wednesday (June 26) explaining the issue to the community.

“Hundreds of people contacted us. So many brilliant people offer help and support and say that they'll take them. We're thankful to the people of Daventry,” said Scott.