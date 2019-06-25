By-election taking place in Brixworth ward after Daventry councillor's resignation

Voters in Brixworth will be given the opportunity to elect a new councillor to Daventry District Council next month following the resignation of a councillor for her poor attendance record.

Councillor Fabienne Fraser-Allen, who was elected to one of the three Brixworth seats in May 2016, officially resigned on June 6 after failing to attend a meeting in the preceding six months.

The by-election for Brixworth ward will take place on Thursday, July 18, after three nominees came forward to contest the seat.

It is understood Councillor Fraser-Allen had to resign after failing to attend a council meeting within a six-month period, last being present in December 2018.

She had reportedly attended only two of the six full council meetings held in 2018/19, although prior to that she had attended nine of the 11 meetings since being elected.

Elected members receive allowances of more than £4,600 to represent their wards, as well as additional expenses in some cases.

The three people vying for the vacant seat are the Labour Party's Stuart Matthew Coe, of Kennel Terrace, Brixworth, the Conservative Party's candidate Lauryn Louise Harrington-Carter, of Hemans Road, Daventry, and the Liberal Democrats' Jonathan William Harris, of High Street, Brixworth.

The two other Brixworth seats on the Tory-controlled district council are held by Conservatives Nick Bunting and Kevin Parker.

People living in Brixworth, Cottesbrooke, Creaton, Draughton, Lamport, Maidwell and Scaldwell will all be eligible able to vote, provided they are registered.

Residents in the ward who are not already registered have until Tuesday, July 2, to do so if they want to have their say in electing a new representative for their community.

People can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Anyone unsure if they are registered or who has recently moved house can contact the council’s electoral services team by phoning 01327 871 100 or emailing electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk

Those wishing to complete a postal vote need to apply and submit a completed form to the council's electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, July 3.

Applications to vote by proxy – when someone else votes on a resident's behalf – must be received by the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, July 10, although an elector who falls ill or is called away on business after that date may still be able to apply.

To request an application form for a postal or proxy vote, phone 01327 871 100 or email electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk

For more details, including the full list of candidates, visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/elections