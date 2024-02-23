Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents across West Northamptonshire will see a 4.99 percent increase in council tax - equating to an average yearly increase of £84.52 for a Band D household - after the council passed through its 2024/25 budget.

Councillors were able to settle on a balanced budget for the next financial year after a four-hour session, which scrutinised the proposed changes and ultimately dismissed all opposition amendments.

The authority has agreed on a budget of £414.5 million to fund vital services across the county and handle increased demand in increasingly volatile sectors. To finance the £60 million increase on base services from the 2023/24 budget, council tax payments will make an estimated £13 million for the authority in total.

The Guildhall, Northampton.

The average Band D property will now pay £1,778.25 in 2024-25, equivalent to £34.20 per week. This does not include further precepts set by individual town and parish councils, or the ones set by the police, fire and crime commissioner.

The new measures will see approximately 60 percent of the total budget spent on children’s services and adult social care, with the budget for the children’s trust jumping up by a further £15 million. Savings of £24 million have also been identified at the start of the year from restructuring in departments and changes to the council’s charges and income.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, West Northants’ cabinet member for finance, again highlighted managing Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) as one of the focuses for the year. The authority is currently facing a £4 million overspend for this financial year, contributed to largely by NCT, even after identifying savings and using reserves.

He said: “The big number dwarfing all of those is the children’s budget. It remains the biggest risk that we face as we sit here tonight. I get quite upset about this because we have no control whatsoever about the spend, but it’s still our responsibility.”

Councillors spent four hours in the chamber debating the 2024/25 budget.

A £10 million contingency budget has also been set aside to prepare for demand pressures and unexpected costs if and when they arise. Cllr Longley added that there is no intention to use the contingency unless the council has to. He said if it remains untouched there will be “a very interesting debate on what to do with it.”

Councillor Wendy Randall, leader of the Labour Group, said her party would not be supporting the council’s plans: “This budget does nothing to address the issues we are facing - it’s just the same old. Let us remind ourselves that it is your government that has reduced the government funds that they give us.

“We are all paying more for less. I put the blame of lack of funding at the door of the Tory government, but it is you that has failed to use the funding efficiently.”

Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere (Labour, Billing and Rectory Farm) introduced the Labour Party’s own proposals. He said: “For the past three years, we have been utterly dependent on the contingency to make sure our budgets are balanced. This is not a sustainable fiscal policy.

“This budget represents a complete lack of imagination- it appears at times we are on autopilot.”

Their amendments to the budget included a £5 million scheme for modular housing, investment in more neighbourhood wardens to tackle environmental crime, bidding for funds for no-idling zone pilot schemes, investing over £300,000 to design new community transport systems, and spending a moderate £5,000 on equipment for a ‘Play Streets’ project for children.

However, the council voted against all of the opposition’s suggestions. Councillor Adam Brown, deputy council leader and portfolio holder for housing, called their modular housing scheme a “red herring”.

He said: “It’s not really a budget amendment in any sense of the phrase. The Labour group should have done a bit more homework to ensure a scheme such as this would receive Homes England funding.”

The party were accused of ‘pre-empting’ council schemes that were already in progress, for example the bus strategy improvement plan. Council leader, Jonathan Nunn, asked why they received “such pitiful Labour amendments” if they did not support the budget, saying they had “no substance”.

Cllr Holland-Delamere responded: “The pace of change from this council administration has been glacial at times. I acknowledge these amendments are small but that’s the state of the country you have left us in.

“Sometimes the administration seems to think everyone seems to possess a crystal ball when they don’t. Discussions are made in corners and you don’t actually come out openly and say what you’re planning.”

The Lib Democrats’ seven amendments were also met with hesitation from the chamber. They encompassed a new pilot scheme for school counsellors, adding an extra member of the authority’s sustainability team, looking into modular housing, exploring developing a film sector in the county, and handing out funding to local area partnerships (LAPs).

Councillor Dennis Meredith (Lib Dems, Talavera) said: “Conservatives have got their heads in the sand. Do they not realise how much mental health affects young people today? If young people are not caught early they’re going to have serious problems when they grow up.”

Cabinet portfolio holders for the areas suggested said they were interested in looking into some proposals further, but that they wouldn’t be accepted in the budget. All amendments were thrown out, to which deputy leader of the group Councillor Jonathan Harris said was “disappointing but never surprising”.

“It’s upstream we need to be looking. Unless we tackle that we will continue to see those problems grow,” he added.

Finally, an amendment from the Independent Group was presented to members in the Guildhall, asking for £2 million from the reserves to be transferred to the highways sector to tackle potholes and road maintenance issues.

Leader of the Independents, Councillor Ian McCord said: “Tonight this council can make a difference by investing in our roads, or can trouser the cash. The choice is clear and stark.”

Councillor Paul Clark (Independent, Billing and Rectory Farm) added: “The vast majority of our residents only see a few of the services from the council. Our roads and pavements are in a poor state.

“I ask the council to support this and be able to say to residents that we do the maximum we can with the money we have, or ignore the biggest area of concern and complaints for thousands.”

The amendment was shot down, with portfolio holder Councillor Phil Larratt saying that they needed to “wait and see” what future funding may come from the government before taking money from reserves.

The council’s 2024/25 budget was passed with 49 in favour, two against, and 15 abstentions.