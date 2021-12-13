Harry Dunn's family has continued to fight for justice.

A woman who was charged with death by dangerous driving after a Northamptonshire teenager died more than two years ago will face trial in an English court, it has been announced.

Anne Sacoolas, aged 42, who is now in America, was charged in December 2019 after the fatal collision, which killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn, happened on August 27, 2019.

The collision happened outside RAF Croughton where she and her husband were stationed.

Harry Dunn’s family have since fought for court proceedings to go ahead.

Today (December 13), the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed Sacoolas will face her charge in a London court in January 2022.

A CPS spokesman said: “While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.

“The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 18.