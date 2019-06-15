44 new homes given outline planning permission in Kislingbury

Councillors have granted outline planning permission to a scheme which will see 44 new homes built in the village of Kislingbury.

The new houses will be constructed on land to the south of the village and to the west of Rothersthorpe Road.

It will provide 14 affordable homes, a balancing pond, an extension to the village hall car park, and a pumping station is also proposed to the south of the site.

The application was broadly supported by Kislingbury Parish Council, though it did have some ‘deep concerns’ regarding access onto Rothersthorpe Road. Vehicles would access the site on the road, while pedestrian access would be provided on Rothersthorpe Road and via Ashby Court.

The written representation from the parish council said: “We feel that more safety measures should be given priority. There should be a zebra or pelican crossing for residents to be able to cross the road safely.”

Members of South Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee shared the same concerns but ultimately approved outline planning permission at its meeting on Thursday afternoon (June 13) at Towcester Town Hall.

Councillor Steven Hollowell said: “We would not want this to create this estate as a little island on its own that doesn’t have safe pedestrian access to the village.”

The granting of outline permission means that the principle of building the homes has been agreed. The scheme will come back before the committee at a later date with more concrete proposals on landscaping at the site at a later date.

The applicants, Davidsons Developments, said it anticipated construction work starting by October 2019 with a 2021 completion date.